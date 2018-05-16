Restaurant review: The Pub at Seipsville offers historic setting, good food

The Seipsville Inn, long a private event venue with 17 rooms of lodging, debuted a new pub last September. Built in 1760 and on the National Register of Historic Places, the inn has been owned by the Pettinelli family for more than 40 years. Creating The Pub at Seipsville brings the building back to its roots: it originally was a bar and hotel where locals could get a drink and travelers could relax.

To jump-start the pub's menu, the owners consulted with Brian Duffy of Spike TV's "Bar Rescue" fame. The menu includes typical pub food such as appetizers, wings, salads, burgers and sandwiches. The drink menu includes craft beers and domestic bottles, and a cocktail menu with a nice selection of house concoctions.

Setting and decor: The decor is gorgeous, with lots of wood and stone. While there are a few contemporary additions (caged Edison lights and Christmas lights at the bar,) the pub has a traditional look and is a nice contrast to new modern bars that have popped up. The dining room, which is split into a few different sections, seats about 60, with eight seats at the bar, where we dined.

The stone walls are decorated with local art, some of which is for sale. Laminated wood flooring, a gorgeous wooden bar, a cool chandelier fashioned out of gears and wood table and chair combos rounded out the historic aura. Indie rock played in the background, making for a cozy atmosphere.

Appetizers: I ordered the wings to start (normally $7, but on special for $5), which came with five meaty chicken wings, coated in the "South of the Border" sauce (there also are Italian, a bacon/tomato/ranch and a classic Buffalo coating). The sauce was fairly mild, but full of a rich, tangy classic barbecue seasoning.

My friend started with French fries ($5), and wisely asked for the jalapeno aioli that usually accompanies the loaded crack fries ($11). The fries were well-seasoned, crispy and a light golden color, and the aioli added an extra richness and spice.

Entrees: My friend opted for a Caesar salad ($8), which was uncomplicated and delicious. Chopped romaine hearts were doused in a Caesar dressing and a shower of shaved Locatelli Pecorino Romano. The real stars of the dish were the charred crostini bites. Giving off an earthy, blackened flavor and yielding to a soft interior, I'd eat a plate of it on its own.

My rosemary pulled pork sandwich ($9) was served on a large, lightly toasted potato roll that tasted excellent and held everything together nicely. Piled between the two buns was a large portion of aromatic pork with a nice helping of a slaw comprising lightly pickled onions and cabbage.

A roasted garlic cream added a nice complexity, commingling with the savory rosemary for a great sandwich that was quite different from the usual pulled pork dish that comes so over-sauced it lacks any other flavor. It was served with house-made chips, which were lightly seasoned with herbs and Parmesan, but a little undercooked.

Service: The restaurant was empty when we arrived, and only a few more diners entered while we were eating so we had a chance to chat with the excellent bartender and waitresses. The food arrived in short order and our meal was wrapped up fairly quickly.

Bottom line: For pub fare in a historic setting, the new Pub at Seipsville is a worthy choice. Dinner for two totaled $36.62.

DETAILS

The Pub at Seipsville

2912 Old Nazareth Road, Palmer Township

610-351-1887, seipsville.com

Hours: 4-10 p.m. Wed. and Thurs.; 4-11 p.m. Fri.; noon-11 p.m. Sat.; noon-6 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $4-$11; wings: $7; salads: $8-$11; sandwiches: $9-$10; burgers: $8-$12; flatbreads: $10-$12

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Near Route 248 and Old Nazareth Road, across from the Palmer Park Mall. Parking in restaurant lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704