Restaurant review: Playa Bowls in Bethlehem

Playa Bowls is a New Jersey chain focused on healthy foods, and it recently entered the Lehigh Valley scene with a spot nestled on Bethlehem’s South Side. It’s just steps away from the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and a short jaunt away from Lehigh University.

The chain is rapidly expanding — it has 21 spots and 14 more planned. What started as a shore-side retreat has become a popular outpost for a high school and college crowd.

Playa Bowls mainly serves bowls of healthy eats: acai, pitaya (commonly known as dragon fruit), oatmeal, chia pudding, kale, banana and coconut. It also has a menu of smoothies and juices and tea, sports drinks, coffee and kombucha.

Setting and decor: Playa Bowls unabashedly caters to a hip, younger crowd, the kind who would rather grab something more mindfully healthy than something from a greasy spoon.

Outside is a beautiful Volkswagen bus, branded with the Playa Bowls logo. The side door of the bus is open, allowing you to sit inside, hang out and enjoy your bowl. There also is an outdoor seating area, flanked by two large pineapple-esque planters.

The beach-life theme continues indoors, where pineapples adorn the menus and a surfboard hangs over a cabana-like structure that houses a ping-pong table. Hanging wicker chairs, a mermaid wall painting, and the pop punk and ska music playing make you feel like you’re seaside instead of in Bethlehem. There are a few small high-tops with metal stools and a bar along the wall for seating.

Bowls: I got a Harvest bowl ($11), one of the fall specials. The base was acai in the form of a paste-like extra-thick smoothie; it was freezing cold. Heaped on top was pumpkin flax granola, cacao nibs, a healthy helping of figs, dried cranberries, almond slices and coconut flakes. A drizzle of Nutella topping brought the whole thing together.

The bowls are arranged in a nice presentation and nearly overflowing, which makes mixing everything together slightly difficult. For those who might balk at spending $11 on a bowl of healthy food, I can say that the amount of food in one bowl is enough to fill you up and still have leftovers.

My wife chose the Trailblazer ($7.99), a bowl from the chia pudding section of the menu. It was similarly stuffed, with what looked like an entire banana’s worth of slices covered in peanut butter and wrapped around a mixture of granola, chocolate protein and raw cacao atop a mass of chia pudding.

Chia pudding is made with chia seeds that are left in a mixture to “gel” for several hours. This makes for an odd texture, almost like eating a sort of caviar. The peanut butter and chocolate protein combination was delicious, and when mixed with the chia made me think, “This is too good to be healthy.”

Drinks: Playa Bowls uses Coffee Surf Co. of Belmar, N.J., where Playa Bowls originated. In addition to hot coffee, it offers the trendy cold brew on nitro. The pumpkin nitro cold brew ($5 for 20 ounces) was stellar, and nice for cooler weather.

We also got an Endless Summer ($7.99 for 20 ounces) from the juice menu, a simple mixture of carrot juice and ginger. All the fruit and vegetable ingredients appear exceptionally fresh. The drink, which was bright orange from the carrot juice, had a bit of pulp and a mild ginger taste, which could have been stronger.

Service: When you enter the shop you order at the counter and a cadre of workers busily prepares bowls and drinks. The workers were courteous and brought our bowls to us after ordering. The shop can get extremely busy, resulting in a wait time.

Bottom line: If you want a healthy breakfast, lunch or even dinner, Playa Bowls will satisfy. With fresh ingredients, a large menu and delicious drinks to boot, it’s easy to find something you’ll enjoy. Breakfast for two with drinks totaled $33.90

Playa Bowls

310 E. Third St., Bethlehem

610-419-4294, playabowls.com

Hours: 8 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Prices: Bowls: $8-$11, smoothies: $6.99-$7.99, juices: $5.99-$7.99, other beverages: $2-$5

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On the south side of Third Street across from the Lehigh Valley Charter High School for the Arts and SouthSide 313 Bar & Grille. Metered parking on the street.

