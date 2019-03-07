Restaurant Review: Pho Bowl fills Bethlehem’s noodle-less void

For over a decade, Tasty Garden in Bethlehem served take-out to the masses. But now there's a new owner, a new name, and new cuisine. The restaurant is now Pho Bowl, a place that speaks deeply to me as its namesake is one of my favorite dishes.

The restaurant, which opened in mid-January, is owned and operated by husband and wife duo Bernard Suparamany and Thuy Nguyen and features a selection of Thai and Vietnamese specialties.

Appetizers run the gamut from spring rolls to tofu summer rolls and fried cracker shrimp and are all reasonably priced $6.50 and under. There's the classic Tom Yum and wonton soups, and three salad selections, including a papaya salad and a beef salad.

There are seven different types of pho, a rice noodle dish served with boiling broth and side fixings, with protein options including chicken, rare steak and shrimp. There's also bun, a dish made with vermicelli noodles with similar options like grilled beef and grilled pork adding protein.

Setting and decor:

The interior of Pho Bowl is fairly tiny, with only 12 seats divided up among two four-tops and two two-seat tables. A few decorations like fake flowers and bamboo adorn the counter, and a long mirror on the walls adds a bit of ambiance. A television playing Asian music videos played softly and a few random landscape photographs dotted the walls.

Entrées:

On my first visit my wife and I split two dishes. The first, a classic pho with rare steak ($9.99), came with razor-thin raw shaved beef, ready to be dropped into a bath of delicious, boiling broth. A large wad of the classic rice noodles stirred in, with a healthy helping of side accouterments like scallions, fresh jalapeno slices, cilantro, basil, bean sprouts and kaffir lime leaves combined to create a cold weather staple. The flavor of the broth and ingredients was on-par with another new favorite, Pho Le out of Allentown.

I was also excited to try the house specialty bahn mi ($5.99), or bahn mi dac biet. We split this as well, giving a sandwich-and-soup combo feel to my first meal there.

The bahn mi, another classic Vietnamese dish that resembles a hoagie, was filled with shaved daikon and carrots, cilantro sprigs, jalapenos, and a long, quartered spear of cucumber.

The house specialty varies from restaurant to restaurant, some adding in crispy head cheese or a smear of pate. In Pho Bowl's case it was a duo of cold cuts, one adding a rich, earthy flavor and another adding salinity that paired nicely with the crunchy vegetables.

The roll was a regular hoagie roll, an unobtrusive vessel for all the deliciousness within. I would've liked the meat to be more substantive in the bahn mi, but am still interested in returning to try the other variations on the menu.

On a return visit, I got the rice vermicelli with grilled beef and crispy spring rolls ($9.99), or bun bo nuong cha chio.

This filling entrée came with a large heap of judiciously seasoned, garlicky beef, bean sprouts, cucumbers, lettuce, shredded carrots, and a lonely, overly crunchy spring roll atop a huge bed of perfectly cooked vermicelli noodles.

A side of Vietnamese dipping sauce, a traditional concoction comprised of spices, fish sauce, water, and sugar, went well dumped atop the entire bowl. Other condiments on the table, like sambal, hoisin, fish sauce, sriracha, and soy sauce, were all available and used without abandon to create an umami-laden, fiery sauce to accompany the noodles.

Despite the fried to a crisp spring roll, the beef was fantastic and left me craving more to finish out the rest of my huge amount of vermicelli noodles left at the end.

Drink:

On my second visit, I also grabbed a Vietnamese iced coffee ($3.00), a potent brew that will satisfy even the most savage of caffeine hounds. Sweetened and lightened with condensed milk, this hearty, creamy base creates a balanced flavor when the strong brewed coffee is added. While I usually prefer Thai iced tea, the Vietnamese iced coffee was so great it'll be hard to pass up in the future.

Dessert:

To round out my second visit, I got an order of the mango sticky rice ($4.99) to go. The sticky rice, whimsically formed in the shape of a heart and topped with a sliced off of a mango, drizzled lightly with a sweet coconut sauce, was a light and perfect end to my meal. The luscious rice, teeming with the flavor of unsweetened coconut milk, and the slightly under-ripe mango both tasted fantastic, leaving me full and satisfied.

Service:

On my first visit, our intention was to dine in, however all of the seats were full and the situation at the counter was a bit of a mess, so we opted to just take out our meal. On a second lunch visit the situation was much tamer, but due to the small amount of seating, I ended up sitting aside a couple at a four-top table. Despite that, the service during the take-out visit and on my dine-in was stellar, friendly and quick, making for a fine visit both times.

Bottom line:

Pho Bowl fills a large, noodle-less void in Bethlehem's dining scene, joining Allentown and Whitehall in having its very own Pho restaurant. The food was as good as I hoped, and the packed dine-in crowd shows it's already quickly becoming a neighborhood favorite. Lunch for two on one visit totaled $16.94, and lunch for one on a second visit totaled $19.59.

THE DETAILS

Pho Bowl

524 W Broad St, Bethlehem

610-419-4484

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues.-Sat., 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $4.99-$6.50; soups: $5.99; salads: $7.99-$8.99; pho: $9.99-$10.99; bun: $9.99-$10.99; fried rice: $9.99-$12.99; bahn mi: $5.99; Thai noodles: $10.99-$12.99; curry: $11.99-$15.99; beverages: $1.50-$3.00; desserts: $3.99-$4.99

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Pho Bowl is located on West Broad Street between Historic Downtown Bethlehem and Allentown, between Bethlehem Furnace and Johnston & Liberty Insurance. Metered parking is available on the street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

clarimer@mcall.com

Twitter @cklarimer

610-778-7993