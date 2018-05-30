Restaurant review: The Other Fish serves great sushi and ramen in Bethlehem

The Other Fish has a long lineage in Bethlehem, tracing its roots back to The Dancing Fish on the city’s South Side under owner Lucy Lennon, which operated the Japanese restaurant 2000 to 2007. The restaurant then moved to the north side. Now owned and operated by Matthew Reichard, the neighborhood joint has become a favorite among locals.

The menu has some traditional items, like ramen and udon noodle bowls, but gets creative in sushi options, such as the “Drunk on Tuesday Roll,” which features a “certain well known corn chip,” and options with local flavor, such as Deja Brew dish (spicy tuna sashimi served over thinly sliced avocado) and the Andretti roll (a spicy scallop hand roll).

There’s the classic teriyaki beef chicken or salmon if you’re not feeling adventurous, and other filling entrees such as shrimp and vegetable tempura if you’re not into sushi.

Setting and décor: The decor is no-frills. A bar along the sushi case with seating for eight offers an up-close look at the food being prepared. Situated on the right of the narrow restaurant are three two-seat tables. Only one four-seat table and a bit of outdoor dining accommodates groups. If you like your sushi with a side of punk and rock, music by the likes of Rage Against the Machine, Streetlight Manifesto and Nirvana was playing while we dined.

Appetizers: On my first visit my wife got the house salad ($4), a pretty straightforward affair of lettuce and carrots topped with house ginger dressing. While the salad was drowning in dressing, it was such a fantastic concoction I couldn’t stop picking at her dish.

On my second visit I got takeout and went for the Kamakazi chicken ($8), which was fried with a small amount of batter and a very light spice. Frequent readers of this column know my almost insatiable appetite for spicy food, and this dish left me wanting heat, especially given the name and the warning it was “spicy.” The kicked-up mayo on the side certainly helped.

Entrees: On my first visit, my wife and I took a tour of the sushi menu, as that was all that was being offered that evening. The Mi Amore roll ($9.50) was chock full of velvety salmon, spicy tuna, and fresh avocado. Her Fox ($8.50) roll was similarly amazing, with cucumber and tempura crunch in lieu of the salmon.

The Japanese bagel roll ($8.50), an interesting American bastardization, was my favorite, stuffed with cream cheese and smoked salmon, lending that classic New York deli flavor to a Japanese dish. Even the apple cucumber roll ($6) was excellent, a bright and perfect spring dish that surprised us both.

On my second take-out run I got the ramen noodle bowl ($13), and let me just say: wow. The stellar umami-laden miso broth, the classic Ajitsuke Tamago soft-boiled egg, housemade noodles, and spicy (yes!) chili oil left me wanting more. Thin slices of beef, shiitake mushrooms and a load of scallions rounded out the quart and made this a home run.

Service: We ran into a few problems trying to dine at The Other Fish. On one visit it was unexpectedly closed, and on the night of our second visit it was offering only sushi. Nonetheless, when we visited the first time the service was friendly and quick, and my second take-out order was promptly ready at the stated time.

Bottom line: I’d easily recommend The Other Fish. The sushi is great, and there are a lot of inventive options. And the ramen is so on point it I already can’t wait to eat it again. Dinner on one visit for two totaled $34.57. Takeout dinner for one with copious leftovers on a repeat visit totaled $21.28.

DETAILS

The Other Fish

59 E. Broad St., Bethlehem

484-821-1370, theotherfish.net

Hours: 5-9:30 p.m. Tues.-Sat.

Prices: Appetizers: $6-$12; soups: $3-$8; salads: $4-$8.50; cooked rolls: $6.50-$17.50; raw rolls: $6.50-$16.50; fruits/veggies: $6-$7; noodle bowls: $11-$13; entrees: $15-$19

Bar: BYOB

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Downtown Bethlehem, on the north side of E. Broad St. between New and Center streets, next to H & R Block. Public parking garages or metered parking on the street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

