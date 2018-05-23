Restaurant review: The new G.O.L. Steakhouse in former Center Valley Tavern

In early April, G.O.L. Steakhouse took over the historic building that has housed the likes of the Windsor Hotel, the Center Valley Tavern and most recently the Burgery Company. Billed as a restaurant that "cannot just be classified into one origin," the cuisine spans Asian to Spanish. The restaurant is owned by Jon Ebbert, and the kitchen is headed by Bridget Lattea, formerly of the closed 187 Rue Principale in Emmaus.

Appetizers include ceviche, chestnut soup, spring rolls and shellfish. Entrees run the gamut from a big 36-ounce Tomahawk ribeye steak to swordfish and lollipop lamb chops. Sides, $9 each, range from simple asparagus to "kalushka," a Thai-inspired take on Polish halushki.

Setting and decor: I visited the Center Valley Tavern multiple times years ago, so I was eager to see how the space had been transformed into a steakhouse. The dark space seats 40 at half circle white leather booths and tables with tan cloths and zebra patterned chairs. The decor is eclectic - a block-textured accent wall, fake ivy blanketing one wall, a fake tree in the corner. A piano player added a nice touch, although he was a little loud for the space.

Appetizers: My friend opted for the pork puffs ($10), four deep golden, flaky pastries stuffed with savory pork. The dipping sauce that came with it was unlike anything I've had before, described by the waitress as a simple syrup and onion mix, which added a light sweetness.

I chose the poppy pear salad ($10), a medium-size dish with a bed of arugula, rich and creamy goat cheese, diced red onions, a few candied walnuts and fresh pears. It was perfectly topped with tart poppy-seed dressing - neither sopping nor dry - and was a well proportioned starter.

We received complimentary popovers, which ended up being a standout of the meal. Richly flavored and served with creamy butter and blackberry jam, if they weren't so filling I would've had many more.

Entrees: I ordered the 8-ounce filet without bone ($22 on special, usually $28) with Korean chimichurri sauce (additional $3). Instead of being a bright green traditional sauce, this was more or less a cup of soy sauce with sesame seeds. Although the steak was much rarer than the requested medium rare, it was well seasoned and delicious. A small side of rosemary-infused sweet potatoes was a nice addition. I also got a side of Mexican street corn ($9), which came as two cobs sliced in half and plated upright. The roasted sweet corn was coated in a traditional mayo sauce, which could have had a little more garlic and chili powder, but was satisfying nonetheless.

My friend chose the South Asian ribs ($22), a half rack of baby backs that were covered in a glaze that resembled hoisin. The glaze was very salty, but otherwise tasted fantastic. The ribs were hearty but chewy. The jasmine rice was heavily seasoned and served as perfect small accompaniment.

Service: The service was good, from the waitresses deftly handling an awkward encounter with another patron to answering our questions about the menu. Our orders were delivered quickly, with the only mishap involving a piece of my Mexican street corn landing on the floor, which was graciously replaced with two more to take home.

Bottom line: G.O.L is an interesting new spot with a variety of international flavors to sample. From Asian-inspired dishes to mushroom enchiladas, there's a lot to choose from. Dinner for two totaled $80.56.

DETAILS

G.O.L. Steakhouse

6034 Main St., Center Valley

484-406-6249, golsteakhouse.com

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Thurs.-Sat.; 4-10 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $9-$16; soups and salads: $9-$12; steaks: $28-$78; entrees: $21-$41; sides: $9

Bar: No, but complimentary beer and wine offered.

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On the south side of Main Street, a tenth of a mile from the Routes 378 and 309 interchange. Parking in restaurant lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704