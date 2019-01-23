Restaurant review: McCoole's Red Lion Inn is a historic gem with delicious eats

McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn in Quakertown has a storied history. Originally opened in 1750 by Walter McCoole, the building weathered the Revolutionary War and was transformed into the Red Lion Hotel in the late 1700s.

From serving as a meeting place for Fries Rebellion to multiple expansions, McCoole’s has served as a cornerstone of the Quakertown community. Purchased in 2002 by owner Jan Hench, McCoole’s has been steadily serving delicious eats ever since.

McCoole’s offers a varied and generous menu. The appetizer menu is large, including American staples like Louisiana crab dip, wings and drunkin’ clams.

Entrees include nine seafood options along with items like chicken picatta, marinated beef tenderloin and breaded eggplant Parmesan. If you’re after something handheld, there’s a lot of burgers as well as sandwiches and wraps.

Setting and decor: McCoole’s looks like a tavern constructed in the 1700s: beautiful stone walls, rich earthy tones in the copious amount of woodwork and a gorgeous wooden bar to saddle up to and have a pint.

The bar area, separate from the main dining room, has a few tables. The main dining room has plenty of seating for parties large and small. Decorated with antiques, copper pots and old artwork, the atmosphere is cozy.

Appetizers: My wife and I decided to split the garlic, olive oil and mozzarella flatbread pizza ($8). This personal-size pizza came on a thin, crunchy bread base topped with glistening melted cheese and a boatload of aromatic garlic. The crust, toasted brown, was delicious, and the cheese was pungent and fantastic. It was just enough to whet our appetites. Our waitress also brought us complimentary pita and hummus, a nice alternative to the typical bread and butter.

Entrees: I was excited to try the tournedos of beef au Cognac ($23). I ordered the tournedos, small cuts from the most tender part of a tenderloin, rare. Unfortunately the cuts, while very tender, were far overcooked; with nary a glimpse of pink. The demi-glace, a rich, dark and luscious sauce, was marvelous. A generous helping of hickory smoked mushrooms on top added extra depth to the flavor. The roughly julienned squash and carrots, as well as the skin-in mashed potatoes on the sides, were well-portioned and tasty.

My wife got the chicken cordon bleu sandwich ($16), a special during our visit. A fresh, toasted ciabatta bun contained a large piece of grilled chicken covered with thin-sliced ham and a gooey melt of Swiss cheese. House-made honey mustard, a layer of lettuce and a light char on the ham made for a delectable sandwich. The side of coleslaw was a bit bland, but still fresh and crunchy.

Drinks: We also sampled the restaurant’s in-house beers. I tried the sour IPA, which, while kettle-soured, tasted and appeared closer to the Flanders red ale profile. It was a middle-of-the road brew for me. A bit more enjoyable was my wife’s IPA. Its take on the much-hyped and ubiquitous New England-style, it was mildly hazy and bitter, not verging on the popular juice-bomb flavors that leave you with palate fatigue.

Dessert: It was hard to pass up the Bavarian cheese tort ($9). A large piping hot slice was placed in the center of the dish, sprinkled with cinnamon and caramel and flanked by two small scoops of already-melting cinnamon ice cream. It was rich, decadent and delightful.

Service: Despite the considerable amount of diners in the restaurant, our server was quick, friendly and had our meals out relatively fast. She helped make our visit a satisfying experience.

Bottom line: Nearly 270 years after its founding, McCoole’s is still serving delectable foods and even its own beers. It’s the perfect place to grab a pint, have a dinner date, or eat with a group of friends. Dinner and drinks for two totaled $79.61.

DETAILS

McCoole’s at the Historic Red Lion Inn

4 S. Main St., Quakertown

215-538-1776

Hours: 11:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 11:30 a.m.-11:30 p.m. Fri.-Sat., 11:30 a.m.-9:30 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $5-$12; soups/sides: $3-$12; salads: $4-12; comfort foods: $9-$18; burgers/sandwiches: 9-$18; entrees: $16-$38

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At North Main and West Broad Street/Route 313. Parking in lot behind the restaurant, in the Arts/Events Place next to the restaurant, the West End Styles/Warehouse Battery Outlet lot on 14th Street and at the Upper Bucks Chamber of Commerce Historical Society Market Place Museum, one block from the restaurant on North Main Street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

