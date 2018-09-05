Restaurant review: Macho's in Allentown is a nice new neighborhood bar that fits in well with the downtown scene.

When the Sugar Hill Jazz House closed earlier this year, it left a vacancy close to Allentown's continuously evolving downtown. Francisco "Macho" Velez took over the former club and BBQ joint and opened a neighborhood sports bar in late July.

Macho's menu includes the bar food usuals - nachos, chili, wings, burgers and cheesesteaks. Some of the more interesting items include pastelillos (deep-fried, meat-filled Puerto Rican turnovers), tenderloin tips and blackened catfish. It also has a kids menu, daily dessert specials and lunch specials that get you a meal, chips, and a soda for $7.95. On Fridays, 4-6 p.m., there is a free buffet. Drinks include wine, bottled and draft beer and specialty cocktails.

Setting and decor: The decor of Macho's is reminiscent of many sports bars, with TVs surrounding the entire bar, and a mixture of Phillies, Pirates, Mets and Yankees gear adorning the walls. On one visit, a jukebox blared tunes by Daniel Caesar and Charlie Wilson. The restaurant has a fully stocked bar and bar seating for about 12. The dining area has a mix of high-top and regular tables featuring black-on-black decor. A large vinyl sign on the wall loudly announces the Macho's name and daily specials are posted on a small chalkboard. The restaurant also features a huge back room with dining tables and pool tables, perfect for busy weekends or private parties.

Appetizers: On my first visit, I got the beef pastelillos ($2 for $4.25), which came with a sweet chili sauce. The pastelillos were crunchy and golden brown on the outside and the beef filling was juicy and lightly seasoned. The accompanying sauce tasted great - cool and mildly sweet, with a lingering spicy heat that added a perfect flavor accompaniment.

Entree: On my first visit, I also ordered the pulled pork

sandwich ($7.95), which came with a side of plain crinkle cut potato chips. The sandwich was quite large, and the pulled pork was heavily coated in a sweet, dark brown barbecue sauce. The shredded pork was tender and juicy, and reminded me of a classic homemade cookout pulled-pork BBQ. The bun, which was lightly toasted, unfortunately was so dry it fell apart under the weight of the pork, so I had to finish the sandwich with a fork.

On my second visit, I ordered the blackened catfish ($12, served with two sides). I got the rice and beans and a side of French fries. The catfish was a medium-size filet with a charcoal-black exterior. The meat was flaky and cooked perfectly. While the taste was mild, it came with a sweet pepper and onion relish that I added on top that really made the dish.The fries were standard crinkle-cut steak fries. The rice was fantastic, Spanish-style with pigeon peas formed into a frustum or cone. The rice was well-seasoned, cooked perfectly and left me wanting more.

Service: The service on my first visit was expedient and cordial. A revolving cast of servers and the owner dropped by my table to grab my drink and food orders, deliver dishes and make sure my meal was going OK. Despite being pretty busy during happy hour on a weeknight, my food was delivered without delay as was my beer. On a second lunch visit, the restaurant was much less crowded but the service was still quick, friendly and on point.

Bottom line: Macho's is a nice neighborhood bar that fits in well with the downtown scene. Dinner for one and a beer on my first visit totaled $17.43 and lunch and a beer on a second visit totaled $17.72,

DETAILS

Macho's

39 S. Ninth St., Allentown

610-628-1300

Hours: 11 a.m.-midnight. Sun.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri.-Sat.

Prices: Appetizers: $4.25-$5.75; nachos: $11.95-$13.95; soups/salads: $3.95-$8.95; specialties: $8-$16; other entrees: $6.50-$10.95; sides: $2.75-$3.50

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: The east side of Ninth Street between Maple and Walnut, a block south of Hamilton Street. Metered parking on street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704