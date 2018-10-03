Restaurant review: Little Miss Korea at Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market serves up traditional as well as contemporary mashups

Korean cuisine is uncommon in the Lehigh Valley. For those searching for items such as jjajangmyeon (Asian noodles with black bean sauce) or jjampong (a spicy Korean seafood stew) the only options have been Easton's Koja or Center Valley's Kim's Kitchen.

There's a new restaurant in Allentown serving its own menu of Korean delights. Little Miss Korea, which opened at the former Bada Bingg space in the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, is owned and operated by Lobynn Cha of Whitehall Township. It has a concise menu of good Korean food.

Options at Little Miss Korea include bibimbap, a mixed-rice bowl covered with your protein of choice (bulgogi beef, spicy pork or soy garlic chicken), and japchae, a stir-fried dish with glass noodles, veggies and your meat of choice.

There are also some interesting mash-ups with American food, such as the kimchi hot dog, substituting the traditional sauerkraut topping with homemade kimchi, gochujang sauce, scallions, cheese and toasted sesame seeds. Another option is the bulgogi cheesesteak, using a Korean beef and combining it with caramelized kimchi, provolone cheese, peppers and onions for a "Philly meets Seoul" specialty. There's also a breakfast menu, with non-Korean options such as sausage sandwiches and breakfast tacos, and a drink list that has items like cold pressed juices and matcha lemonade.

Setting and decor: The spot is set up lunch-counter style, with 12 seats surrounding the grill and cooking area. A sign providing some "table manners" conversation translated from English to Korean sits on the counter along with cups of chopsticks, spoons and forks. Other decorations are relatively sparse, with the main restaurant sign displaying Korean condiments, a chalkboard sign advertising a few specials and paper lanterns lining the ceiling's perimeter.

Appetizers: To start, I got the mandu Korean dumplings (6 for $4.95), a mixture of beef and vegetables in a thin wheat wrapper and deep fried. The dumplings were served with a tangy, salty dipping sauce, which made all the difference in the underseasoned morsels. They were crunchy, a result of being over-fried.

Entrees: For my main dish I chose the bibimbap ($10.85), a traditional Korean mixed rice dish with vegetables with a choice of meat. The rice was spooned form a large rice cooker, providing a solid base. Piled on top were caramelized kimchi (a $1 addition), cucumbers, shredded lettuce, carrots, bean sprouts and squash. I ordered the spicy pork for my protein, but mistakenly was given the bulgogi beef, still a great option. Drizzled across the entire dish is a masterfully done bibim sauce (I ordered the hot option) that had a fantastic spice and complex flavor that melded with the toasted sesame oil that was also spread across the bowl. The fresh ingredients, excellent flavor of the beef, and oil/sauce combo made for a filling and satisfying meal.

I also got a serving of cold maesil-cha ($3 for 16 ounces), a Korean green plum tea that has a balanced flavor of tartness and sweetness that provided a refreshing flavor after the spicy bibim sauce.

Service: It was not very busy on the Thursday night I visited, and the owner of the restaurant took my order and served me. She also gave me enough to time peruse the menu, answered a few questions and was genial throughout my visit. The food was prepared quickly and right in front of me, and other than the mix-up of the pork and beef, I couldn't have had better service. When it gets more crowded, orders are sometimes taken at the cash register area at the end of the counter.

Bottom line: While not exactly transportive, Little Miss Korea does a great job of offering traditional Korean dishes and contemporary mashups that will make you forget you're sitting in the Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market. Dinner for one totaled $20.90 with tax.

DETAILS

Little Miss Korea

Allentown Fairgrounds Farmers Market, 1825 W. Chew St.

610-841-3444, littlemisskoreaallentown.com

Hours: 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Thurs., 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Fri., 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.

Prices: appetizers: $4.95-$15.09; entrees: $4.01-$11.32; breakfast: $1-$7; beverages: $2-$5

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Near Entrance 3 of the market, across from Billy's Poultry Market. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704