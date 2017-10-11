Restaurant review: The Lehigh Valley's first Miller's Ale House in Allentown

Miller's Ale House, a chain restaurant that first opened in 1988 in Florida and now is 88-strong, staked out its first Lehigh Valley location in early September and has been busy pouring pints and slinging wings ever since. The space in the Airport Plaza shopping center, which formerly housed the Lehigh Valley's only Logan's Roadhouse, has been transformed into a sports bar-style restaurant.

The menu features a variety of sports bar classics, including signature "Zingers," boneless chicken tenders tossed in your choice of sauce or piled over fries and smothered with cheese; wings, nachos, onion rings, burgers and cheesesteaks and soups and salads.

Entrees are diverse, including pork ossobuco, steaks, pasta and seafood, and some items with a Southern twist, like baby back ribs and jambalaya. There also are vegetarian flatbread, wraps, burgers and a full kids menu.

Miller's also has lots of daily and seasonal specials, pitchers and buckets of beer and a Late Night Happy Hour.

Setting and decor: The first thing I noticed at Miller's was the large number of televisions. They are absolutely everywhere, and if you're there to watch sports, you won't have to crane your neck to see the game you're trying to watch. The bar alone has eight screens, and there are huge four-screen setups on the walls. Philly-area sports memorabilia and photos are spread throughout the restaurant. The wooden walls and ceiling give it a warm, casual ambience. The restaurant is large, with seating for 325, in booths and high-top tables as well as at a large horseshoe bar with a hammered copper top in the middle of the restaurant.

Appetizers: My lunch companion chose the fried Buffalo shrimp ($9.49) with zesty garlic sauce. They were a nice size and nicely breaded. The portion was sizable for the price, and came with a side of bleu cheese and celery a la Buffalo wings.

I opted for the potstickers ($7.99). Six stuffed pork dumplings came drizzled with a flavorful tangy plum sauce on a layer of fresh, crunchy cabbage. They were filling, and certainly a deal considering the price, which seemed to be a theme for our outing. I would've liked them cooked a little longer, as the dumpling itself was slightly limp even though it was supposed to be fried, but the filling and sauce were delicious.

Entrees: I chose Miller's English-style fish and chips ($10.99), and substituted house rice and beans for the fries. The meal came with a heap of six fried white fish pieces in a crunchy and savory beer batter. It was a ton of food for the price, especially considering the cost-to-fish ratio at other sports bars in the Lehigh Valley. The yellow rice and beans were topped with fresh, diced tomato. I also got a side of the restaurant's hottest Mt. St. Helens sauce, which was vinegary, spicy and pungent, but not devastatingly so. The side of coleslaw was crisp but more on the creamy side, with little of the brackish vinegar flavor that makes the best slaws.

My dining companion ordered the Sicilian flatbread and salad lunch special ($5.99). The crunchy, thin flatbread wasn't huge, but was topped with a good amount of cheese, Italian meats and extra shredded Parmesan. It was rich and flavorful, with the cheese and cured meats combining for a tasty flavor bomb. The house salad, nicely bright and vibrant, had lettuce, red onion slices, tomatoes, croutons, carrots and a mound of shredded cheese. It was hard to beat for $6.

Beverages: Despite the "ale house" moniker, we felt let down by the beer selection, which pales in comparison to Lehigh Valley spots such as grain, The Mint, Trapp Door or Tavern on Liberty. But the casual brew hound will be satisfied with the 30 craft beer options, with most being popular selections such as New Belgium's Fat Tire, Sierra Nevada Pale Ale, Bell's Two Hearted, and Founders All Day IPA. There are a few local and regional choices, like the seasonal Fegley's Devious Imperial Pumpkin and Weyerbacher's Last Chance IPA. Cocktail drinkers will find a fully stocked bar serving everything from sweet strawberry mules and bloody Marys to Bulleit-laced Manhattans and daiquiris. A full book of shots, shooters, Margaritas and mojitos joins a modest wine list to round out the menu.

Service: Despite being pretty busy for lunch on a weekday, our drinks, appetizers and entrees were served in good time. Our bartenders/waitress were friendly and cordial. When we first sat down, they put a little card in front of us with both of their names on it, adding a nice personal touch.

Bottom line: While certainly not a destination for the craft beer adventurer, Miller's Ale House has a serviceable list of beers to enhance a tasty and value-driven menu. The overabundance of televisions will keep you occupied and entertained. Lunch for two totaled $52.43 with three craft beers and tax.

DETAILS

Miller's Ale House

913 Airport Center Road, Allentown

610-235-2511, millersalehouse.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-1 a.m. Mon.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-2 a.m. Fri. and Sat.; 11 a.m.-midnight Sunday

Prices: Appetizers, soups, and salads: $4.29-$11.99; burgers and sandwiches: $7.99-$11.99; entrees: $9.95-$19.99; flatbreads: $6.95-$8.99; desserts: $3.99-$5.95

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: In a standalone building on the north side of the Airport Plaza shopping center near Panera Bread. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

