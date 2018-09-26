Restaurant Review: La Tia serving up delicious Dominican food in Bethlehem

Tucked into a corner in South Bethehem is La Tia, a family-owned Dominican restaurant that has been dishing out delicious eats since it opened in 2016.

Located in a building formerly occupied by Latin restaurants Maracas and El Barrio, La Tia joins the likes of Milagros, La Lupita, Golazo House and Rice & Beans serving Latin American cuisine in the neighborhood. With a menu that rotates daily, there are always fresh and interesting dishes available.

La Tia’s menu has a set list of appetizers, all for $2 or less, including rellenos, tostones and pastelitos. The entrees change daily, with options like stewed chicken, oxtail, cod, chicken soup, ribs and even tripe. It also has homemade juices and limber, a type of Puerto Rican water ice, for an after-dinner treat.

Setting and decor: La Tia’s outside features a bright and festive seascape painting done by the Maltas Con Leche family artist collective. The theme continues inside with a cliffside scene painted on one wall and large parrot figurines hanging from the ceiling. Leaf fans and a metallic tree crawling up the wall add additional decorative flair. The right side of the restaurant has booths for seating while the left side has a bar with additional seating. Orders are taken in the back at a window with a food case displaying some of the day’s selections.

Appetizers: To start I got an empanada for a mere $1. This beef and cheese option (there are also chicken and pizza varieties) was relatively large compared to others I’ve had in the area. The crispy, golden brown exterior yielded to savory seasoned ground beef with an oozing melted cheese. For $1, it’s hard to go wrong, and makes a return trip more enticing to try the other varieties.

Entrees: I ordered pork ($8), which was in the form of a huge shoulder. An plate of arroz con gandules, or seasoned rice with pigeon peas, was an Olympic-sized side dish. Also included was a side of stewed red beans, a thick and hearty dish that, when mixed with the pork and rice, created a perfect flavor combination. This pork itself was the stand-out. A large portion came served on a separate plate. The skin, salty and dark brown — evidence of a long cooking process — was unbelievably good. Under it was finely rendered fat, glistening throughout the plate, and the meat was tender and juicy with seemingly unending flavor. It was some of the best pork I’ve had in recent memory, and I had ample amounts of leftovers for an entire second meal.

Service: Although interaction with the staff is limited because orders are taken at a window, the workers were pleasant and explained dishes I was unfamiliar with. After ordering, the food was brought to my table fairly quickly and someone checked in while I ate. I visited not too long before the restaurant was closing for the evening, but I felt welcome.

Bottom line: La Tia’s rotating menu keeps things fresh and its quality and prices make it even more enticing. Dinner for one totaled $9.

DETAILS

La Tia Restaurant

1041 E. Fourth St, Bethlehem

610-419-2391

Hours: 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. Tues.-Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $1-$2; entrees: $5-$9

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Northeast corner of East Fourth and Hill streets in south Bethlehem. Free on-street parking.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

