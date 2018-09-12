Restaurant review: Kome still delivers imaginative and inspired food at Promenade Shops after 10 years

In a culinary scene awash in homogeneous sushi and tuna tartare dishes, it’s rare to find a Japanese standout, especially one almost a decade in existence.

Kome, a cornerstone of the Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley, maintains a forceful presence in the Lehigh Valley dining scene with its inventive takes on Nipponese classics. Owned by brothers Benny and Lenny Huang, it’s a sister restaurant to Ooka, a collective of restaurants with locations in the Philly suburbs in Doylestown, Willow Grove and Montgomeryville, as well as Riverside, Calif.

While you may be able to get miso soup and California rolls at Kome, there are many more interesting items. Wafu-marinated fried chicken, beef carpaccio and hamachi with wasabi ponzu are on the menu, and that’s just the appetizers.

In addition to plentiful rolls, sushi, sashimi and raw bar options, full entrees run the gamut from cast-iron dry-aged steak to sous vide salmon.

Setting and decor: Even after a decade, the decor at Kome remains vibrant, fresh and au courant. A modernist bar provides high-backed chairs for the sake tipplers, and a hibachi area provides the requisite arena for culinary theatrics. The spacious main dining room is accented by a 3D block wall and beige banquettes and seats, and exudes an elegant air. The tabletops, rich in color and resembling Macassar ebony, add to the refined setting. During a lightly busy early evening visit, the restaurant had a hushed tone, perfect for carrying on a conversation with dining companions.

Appetizers: To start we selected the seared Cajun tuna ($12), which came rare and plated gorgeously,

with five thin slices of tuna each topped with dollops of a mild wasabi aioli and soy sauce gel, and a delicate yuzu tomato chutney, fried leeks, and greens lining the center. A sprinkling of spicy Cajun seasoning and orbs of aioli and soy sauce surrounded the app, creating an artful rendering of a delicious dish. The marriage of salinity, wasabi, citrus and buttery tuna came together to create a simple but stunning plate.

Entrees: The roasted “shichimi” duck breast ($25) came medium-rare, and as with the tuna, was presented in picturesque fashion. The seared, crispy skin with rendered underlying fat and perfect meat was topped with crunchy fried onions and surrounded with pureed vegetable for decoration. A small salad of Japanese eggplant, zucchini and charred asparagus was piled like Lincoln Logs and dressed with greens and a mouthwatering mustard miso vinaigrette. It was one of the finest duck dishes I’ve ever had, and certainly one of the best meals I’ve enjoyed in some time.

In addition to the ambrosial duck entree, I had a helping of hamachi sashimi ($7), served on a wooden plank with wasabi, ginger and daikon shavings. The three hunks of piscine delight were fresh, high-quality, generously portioned and well worth the price.

My wife chose the “cha-soba” noodle salad ($9). A moderate-size pile of cold green tea noodles was served with shiso greens, edamame, asparagus tips and slices of shiitake mushrooms. A light, citrusy house dressing had notes of miso and ginger, and lightly coated the noodle bowl. It was a refreshing and light dish, and even my mushroom-hating spouse cleared her plate.

Desserts: The desserts were difficult to choose from, and we ended up with two. I had the yuzu pineapple sorbet ($3.50), a minimalist yet well-thought presentation that left the centerpiece do the talking. The frozen treat had nuances of both its components, but together created a coniferous taste. It was a daedal and invigorating dish.

My wife and I also split a mochi sampling ($7). Kome’s mochi — Japanese rice cakes — are created in-house, and we got the traditional green tea flavor along with a light saltiness. Served beautifully on a rectangular plate with a matcha tea dusting, the morsels were expertly crafted and gone all too quickly.

Service: Our server was congenial and effortlessly answered numerous questions. He checked in throughout our visit consistently but not overbearingly and delivered our dishes at a good pace. In a small and forgivable offense, we were served dessert without silverware, requiring us to flag down a staff member.

Bottom line: Kome has stood the test of time and is still delivering phenomenal results. The food, the service and the decor are imaginative and inspired. Dinner for two with one beer totaled $81.37.

DETAILS

Kome

Promenade Shops, 2880 Center Valley Parkway, Center Valley

610-798-9888

Prices: Lunch: $9-$17; hibachi: $15-$36; soup: $5-$14; salads: $6-$12; appetizers: $9-$35; entrees: $19-$34; desserts: $3.5o-$15

Hours: Lunch: 11:30 a.m.- 3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.,noon-3 p.m. Sat.-Sun. Dinner: 3-10 p.m. Sun.-Thurs., 3-11 p.m. Fri.-Sat.

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On the eastern side of the Promenade Shops, across from the AMC movie complex. Free parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704