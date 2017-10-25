Restaurant review: Karlton Cafe in Quakertown impresses with flavor and freshness

The Karlton Cafe, tucked unassumingly into downtown Quakertown, appears like the kind of place serving only coffee and breakfast. The restaurant does serve coffee and breakfast, but also has a great menu for lunch and dinner.

The Karlton Cafe has been open for more than 10 years, but has gone through many changes. James Pharo took over the restaurant last year after the passing of former owner A.J. Buehrer. The restaurant this year also reinstated its dinner menu, now offered 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. One thing hasn’t changed: the restaurant’s commitment to quality ingredients and, in their words, “fresh, local food done right.”

The breakfast menu has traditional options like omelets and pancakes, as well as decadent takes on the classics such as cinnamon strawberry pancakes, caramel apple-stuffed French toast, and a dry-aged filet mignon Benedict. The lunch menu is interesting, offering Caesar salads and potato pancakes with enlightened concepts like the Cajun shrimp-stuffed avocado and smoked salmon pizza.

The dinner menu includes many of the lunch options plus larger plates such as filet mignon with mushroom ragu and asparagus topped with a bleu cheese horseradish crumb entree, and crab-encrusted catfish.

Setting and decor: The main, upper floor of the Karlton is busy, with an open preparation area on the right and a few small tables on the left. Red and beige are the colors du jour, and a wall at the back of the restaurant lists various dishes and ingredients at random, in a haphazard arrangement and different fonts. It’s a little tight, and the decor a little all-over-the-place, but it has a cozy, neighborhood-spot vibe.

A dining area in the back of the restaurant, down a few steps, is much larger. A mixture of four-person booths, tables, and wrap-around booths for larger parties are done in wood and leather, with the whole space in black and brown tones. Varying artwork adorns the walls and vintage-looking Mason jar lights illuminate the booths. The two areas are so different you might feel like you are in a different restaurant.

Appetizer: Karlton’s French onion soup ($5 a bowl) was impeccable. Capped off with a large heap of cheese, the broth was deep and flavorful, teeming with caramelized onions, crouton pieces and seasoning. The bowl was hearty, a bit much for a starter. The menu includes a soup sampler on the lunch menu, allowing you to taste three soups.

Entree: My wife chose the blackened chicken quesadilla ($14) served with a side salad. It was chock full of fresh ingredients including green pepper, diced onions and avocado, with jalapenos dishing out a nice spice to complement the blackening spices. The chicken was good — but could have been cooked longer to give it a true blackened finish and add a bit of charred flavor and complexity. The side salad, my wife remarked, was nicely done and dressed just right.

I enjoyed the Karlton burger ($12), a towering concoction with two house-ground filet patties cooked exactly to-order and lusciously juicy. It featured a mass of cheddar cheese-braised onions, which were excellent flavor-wise but were cut into thin, angel hair-like strings that were a little messy. It was topped off with a perfectly toasted bun that surprisingly held everything together nicely.

It arrived sort of deconstructed — the tomatoes and lettuce were plated off to the side, dressed with a zippy horseradish sauce. A small helping of well-seasoned, golden homemade potato chips had a nice crunch.

Beverages: The Karlton Cafe has a large variety of coffee drinks, from espresso and cappuccino to specialty drinks, like the creme brulee latte ($5) I enjoyed greatly. Frothy steamed milk foam and a sprinkle of sugar on top in a large mug yielded to a fantastic mixture of local Homestead Roasters espresso, caramel and vanilla. It wasn’t cloyingly sweet but you still got the flavor. If coffee isn't your drink of choice, options include hot chocolate, tea, fruit smoothies, veggie juice and fresh squeezed fruit juices.

Service: The host and our server were both friendly and our server kept tabs on us throughout our meal, supportive without interfering with our meal. Our dishes took a little while to come out from the kitchen, but the food was worth the wait.

Bottom line: The Karlton Cafe serves a surprising array of food that seriously impresses with its flavor and freshness. Our lunch for two totaled $38.16 with tax.

Karlton Cafe

310 W. Broad St., Quakertown

215-538-8353, karltoncafe.com

Hours: Breakfast: 8-11 a.m. Mon.-Sat.; lunch: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Mon.-Sat.; dinner: 5-9 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; brunch: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Breakfast: $5-$22; appetizers: $9-$14; sandwiches: $6-$15; soups/salads: $4-$18; entrees: $18-$30

Bar: BYOB

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: In downtown Quakertown, between the Karlton Building and the Free Press building, across the street from the Quaker Village Shopping Center. Metered parking available on street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

