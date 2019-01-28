Restaurant review: Hype is justified for Rakkii Ramen in south Bethlehem

There are few places I have been more excited to check out than Rakkii Ramen on Bethlehem's South Side and I'm happy to say the hype was justified.

Chef and owner Marco Lu has created a cozy outpost that opened in December after months of construction. The restaurant, open for lunch and dinner, occupies a long unused space next to the new South Side parking deck.

With seven main ramen dishes on Rakki Ramen's menu, the choices are varied but not overwhelming.

The options include shoyu, or soy sauce; miso, constructed from fermented bean paste, and tonkotsu, or pork broths. There's a vegetable broth as well, and a spicy pork miso broth for those looking for an extra kick. Appetizers include gyoza wontons, edamame, aged-dashi tofu and mushroom and wakame salads.

Setting and decor: Rakkii has a smart, chic interior. When you enter, there's a small bar along the window with four seats, perfect for people-watching on New Street, and a larger heavy wooden bar that allows diners to peer into the kitchen and watch the staff create endless bowls of delight. In the back are a mixture of booths and communal tables that seat about 30. Bamboo, exposed HVAC and a steel and wood motif add a refined but industrial atmosphere with rocks and plants lending a zen garden vibe. On one visit, post-hardcore-like Polar Bear Club and prog rock played lightly over the speakers, while on another visit the tunes verged more mainstream with Blink 182 and Fuel.

Appetizers: On one visit I decided to get two appetizers as my main meal, since the ramen bowls themselves are large and filling. First was the karaage chicken wings ($6). While I initially balked at the notion of paying $6 for two wings, I was pleasantly surprised when they arrived as two hulking pieces, with the tip, wingette and drumette included. They were fiery red from the sweet and spicy gochujang sauce.

Amazingly crisp skin held in juicy and delicious meat, making this a great dish. Less stellar were the chashu buns ($6 for two) which came amusingly branded with the Rakkii logo on the bao buns. Inside was a moderate amount of soy-braised pork belly and lettuce. One bun was nearly missing the nappa cabbage slaw, which added a zesty note to an ok dish.

Entrees: On another visit I chose the spicy tonkotsu miso ($16), a dish with a stunning pork broth laden with umami-heavy miso and spiced up with a gochujang paste. Not only was the taste masterful, it also was beautiful, with a slice of nori narutomaki, a cured fish paste, on top and a gorgeous array of enticing colors. The ajitsuke tamago, the traditional soft boiled eggs closely associated with ramen, were perfect, and the chashu, a braised pork belly, was superb. Bamboo shoots, scallions and a helping of corn added extra heft to one of the best meals I've had in months.

Dessert: Rakkii's black sesame panna cotta ($8) is one of the most perfect desserts I've ever had. Unique and pulchritudinous, the velvety black sesame pudding was served in a cup under a sheen of ginger-infused maple syrup, a small pile of toasted coconut shavings and a single tart raspberry. A line of matcha dust and a ring of raspberry puree globules circled a large helping of thick yuzu whipped cream piled atop of crunchy green-tea cake crumbles.All those flavors came together wonderfully.

Service: If you visit Rakkii on a busy night, be prepared to wait. On my first excursion, we attempted to get a table for four and were told the wait would be a half an hour, which stretched on before I left to get pizza. On my other two visits, one during lunch and another on a weeknight, I easily grabbed a seat at the bar and service was fast. The staff was friendly and helpful.

Bottom line: Rakkii is now one of my top restaurants in the area, thanks to amazing ramen, appetizers and even desserts. I'm excited to keep revisiting. Lunch for one on one visit was $16.96 and dinner for one on another visit was $21.20.

DETAILS

Rakkii Ramen

81 W. Broad St., Bethlehem

484-456-1192

Hours: 5-10 p.m. Tues.-Thurs., 5 p.m.-3 a.m. Fri.-Sat.

Prices: Small plates: $8-$17; main courses: $12-$25; sides: $5-$7

Bar: BYOB

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On South New Street across from the former Your Welcome Inn and Pat's Newsstand and next to the New Street Parking Deck. Parking is available in metered spots on the street and in the parking deck.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704