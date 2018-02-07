Restaurant review: Hot Plate Soul Kitchen in south Bethlehem

In December, Hot Plate Soul Kitchen started serving food with a Southern flair. It is part of an ongoing restaurant renaissance on Bethlehem's South Side, joining the likes of Golazo House, Roasted and the recently announced second location of Grille 3501.

Occupying the space of the on-again-off-again Shankara vegan restaurant, Hot Plate is owned an operated by T.R. Burns - who previously ran the restaurant My Weekend Kitchen, also on Bethlehem's South Side six years ago - and his wife, Mya.

Hot Plate combines Caribbean cuisine and Southern soul food into one mouth-watering menu. You can go Jamaican with a jerk chicken wrap or Creole with Cajun fried shrimp, go BBQ with pork ribs or classic with collard greens. There's plenty for vegetarians: black bean burgers, sweet potato waffles, potato salad and an entire entree list full of delightful-sounding dishes such as smothered cauliflower in hotplate gravy, jerk cauliflower and pineapples, and smothered black bean meatless loaf.

If you save room for dessert, options include a personal-size sweet potato pie, carrot cake and more. One of my only complaints is that I wish the menu included a description of each dish.

Setting and decor: With baby blue walls and a beautiful, rustic, old wood beam ceiling, Hot Plate is cozy and unpretentious. On one wall, canvas artwork displays motivational sayings. On another, family photos and portraits of famous African Americans form a collage. The dark red wooden floor provides a nice color contrast to the downstairs dining area, which is made up of two- and four-person tables that seat about 30.

Upstairs the restaurant has additional seating and an event space, where the restaurant hosts networking events, community get-togethers, music and more.

Appetizer: To start I chose the jerk chicken poppers ($8.95), which came out in a basket with a sizable portion of fried chicken. The chicken was topped with a thick, spicy sauce that had a fantastic slow-burning heat that was offset by the sweetness of pineapple chunks that were mixed in the dish. While not throat-burningly spicy, the juicy chicken's complex flavor had a hotness that was unlike some of the more lackluster jerk chicken I've had.

Entrees: The holy bird fried chicken ($12.75) was without a doubt some of the best fried chicken I've had in my life. The breast and two wings had an extremely light batter that was seasoned, light brown and just gorgeous. Underneath, the succulent meat was perfect and needed no sauce, no toppings, nothing to hide the delicious flavor. It was flawless.

The chicken came with two sides, so I opted for the fried corn and baked mac and cheese. The fried corn was good but fairly unremarkable - it could've used a little salt. The mac and cheese was thick, rich and delicious. Between my appetizer, entree, and sides I was absolutely stuffed, and still had what seemed like two pounds of food left over for a meal the next day.

While I didn't try the rest of her meal, I took a bite of a dining companion's stuck on stewed oxtails. It was a deep dark brown and unendingly rich in flavor; I'll be ordering this on my next visit.

Service: Everyone at the restaurant, from the person at the hostess stand to our server, was friendly and accommodating. Our server chatted with my guest and me for a while and made us feel at home and like we had been friends for years, conversing about everything from our food choices to exercise regimens. It was a relaxed and refreshing atmosphere.

Bottom line: Hot Plate Soul Kitchen is doing delicious things, and it's a great new spot worth checking out. The portions are large, the food is superb and the staff is friendly as can be. Dinner for one with an appetizer, entree and lemonade totaled $25.12.

DETAILS

Hot Plate Soul Kitchen

201 E. Third St., Bethlehem

610-419-0498

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Tues.-Sat.; 12:30-8 p.m. Sun.; closed Mon.

Prices: Appetizers: $1.25-$14.99; sandwiches: $10.95-$11.95; entrees: $5.95-$18.75; sides: 35 cents-$6

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At Webster and Third streets next to Essence Hookah Lounge. Parking available in metered spots on street and in a metered lot adjacent to the restaurant.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704