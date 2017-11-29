Restaurant Review: Hardball Cider in Bethlehem

Hardball Cider has been producing delicious hard ciders since 2015, and now it has a home to call its own. Its Main Street Bethlehem location in the former Molto Pazzo spot opened in late August and boasts not only a tasting room for its beverages, but also a full service kitchen.

The restaurant also has brought in musicians, introduced a trivia night and serves as a take-out spot for cans and bottles of Hardball's cider.

Hardball's food menu is limited but interesting and varied. If you're looking for ballpark fare, the mac and Andouille corn dog, or the mini pork belly corn dogs, will satiate in the offseason. If you want to go the healthy route, it has a few salads, or if you're looking for the overindulgent option, there's the mac and cheese cheesesteak. There are sandwich options, pancakes if you're in a breakfast mood, and inventive wing flavors like cider glaze with roasted apples and jalapeno.

Hardball serves its own products, of course, but also offers Triple Sun and Eight Oaks spirits as well as Pennsylvania wines and Lehigh Valley beer.

Setting and decor: The Hardball tasting room and restaurant is mostly unadorned. Large chalkboards announce a few menu offerings and coming events. Modernist and gallery-style lights illuminate the space, the centerpiece of which is a seven-seat wooden bar. The dining area is spacious, with several tables that can accommodate groups. There's outdoor dining for the spring and summer.

Entrees: On my first visit I chose the mac and cheese cheesesteak ($12) mainly because I had to see such a concoction in the flesh. Made with local shaved steak and cheese curds, it was a massive meal. The soft steak roll was overflowing with tender meat and creamy macaroni noodles and sauce. It was decadent bliss. It was served ball-park style, on a plate but with a sheet of aluminum foil to wrap up the leftovers, giving me flashbacks to all of the glutinous combinations the IronPigs concoct at Coca-Cola Park. The dish was supposed to come with sweet potato fries, but the bartender said they were out, and I was confounded to see these replaced with a handful of stale pretzel sticks.

On a second visit I chose the Fall Ball Caesar Salad ($8), which came heaped on a rectangular plate. Romaine and mixed greens made up the main substance of the salad, with rye croutons, tiny diced apple pieces and unlisted blueberries and pomegranate arils adding extra flavor and filler. It was topped off with a luscious brie Caesar dressing that was mild, savory and excellent.

Drinks: What would a cider bar be without the cider? Hardball has six to choose from (a four-cider flight is $11), as well as an apple brandy collaboration with Triple Sun spirits and Pitcher 1, an 11 percent alcohol by volume apple wine ($5 per glass).

Hardball produces under a separate moniker, Hardball Wine Co. My favorites among the current offerings are Sunday Hop, an IPA-inspired hopped cider that craft beer drinkers might enjoy, and Granny Slam, which offers a tarter taste that helps cut through some of the sweetness. Other offerings include Curveball, a light and sweet 6.5 percent cider; Splitter, a 5.5 percent semi-sweet cider; Slider, an 8.2 percent cider with peaches, and Change Up, a lightly sweetened cider with pears.

Service: On my first visit, the cheesesteak took a considerable amount of time to come out, turning what was intended to be a fairly short visit into a long one. On my second outing, my salad came out extremely quickly, as one would hope. The bartender, the same on both of my trips, was pleasant and answered questions about the various drinks and menu options.

Bottom line: If you're looking for an alternative to the breweries and wineries in the area, Hardball is a great alternative with its tasty ciders and inventive menu. Lunch for one was $23.72 on one visit and $13.48 on another.

DETAILS

Hardball Cider

553 Main St., Bethlehem

Info: 610-625-3744, hardballcider.com

Hours: 4-9 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.; noon-11 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; noon-9 p.m. Sun.

Prices: All dishes $6-$12

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On Main Street next to Touch Thai in the Woolworth Building adjacent to the Main Street Commons. Metered parking available on street or in nearby paid parking decks.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704