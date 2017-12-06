Restaurant review: Greek Meat Guy in south Bethlehem

After a relatively short life for George’s Light Lunch, the Greek Meat Guy has taken over the space on Bethlehem’s South Side, joining a host of new spots in the area including Playa Bowls, Golazo House, Roasted and Hot Plate Soul Kitchen.

The restaurant is owned by Nikos Malitsis, a veteran chef of Bethlehem’s Corked and Lower Saucon’s Greek eatery Yianni’s Taverna. Malitsis also had a hand in operating Bethlehem’s Gate 7 Pizza, Allentown’s Gate 7 Diner, and Niko’s SkyView Diner in Lenhartsville.

As you might infer, the specialty is meats of the Greek variety. The menu is small — there are three main options: souvlaki on a pita, souvlaki on a stick and gyros. The souvlaki features pork, chicken, lamb, beef or vegetables, and the gyros are either a lamb/beef mix or chicken. The restaurant also offers a pita and chip dip and Greek salad, as well as sides like hummus and dolmades, or stuffed grape leaves.

Setting and decor: The Greek Meat Guy uses the classic Cycladic blue and white as a color scheme, giving the storefront as well as the interior a fresh and bright feel. The front of the restaurant is lined with tables and chairs for dining in, and a counter in the back offers seven seats for dining by the grill. Orders are placed at the counter and delivered after preparation. The walls are decorated with a mishmash of New York Giants memorabilia, movie posters and a hilarious “Don’t Be A Malaka” Greek Meat Guy-branded T-shirt (for sale, of course.)

Entrees: On my first visit I had a lamb souvlaki in a pita ($5.50), a delicious cacophony of herbs, onions, tomatoes and fresh-cut fries slathered in a spicy, creamy house sauce. It was served in a basket and wrapped like street food, making for an easier eating of a sometimes messy meal. The meat was flavorful and wasn’t overpowered by the other ingredients, making for a balanced and delicious dish.

On a second visit I had the lamb/beef gyro ($6.50), a stellar sandwich with a good amount of thinly sliced savory meat, all the vegetables and the fries and sauce that were on the souvlaki, as well as shredded lettuce. Both this and the souvlaki were enough for one meal without being too filling, and well-priced.

Sides: The fresh-cut Greek fries ($3.50) came in a sizable serving covered in a Parmesan cheese and oregano mix. While the toppings upped the flavor game, the fries could have been a little crisper.

A side of feta cheese ($2.50) featured a few chunks of salty, savory cheese. It made for a bit of an odd side. It would have been good stuffed into a gyro or paired with a few other sides (hummus, Kalamata olives and dolmades) as sort of a Greek tapas meal.

Service: On my first visit, the restaurant was busy during a lunch rush, but the worker at the counter was cordial in explaining a few of the dishes. My food arrived extremely quickly. On my second visit, I decided to check out the late-night scene and was greeted with a festive atmosphere where the staff was having a great time chatting with customers and food was still coming out quickly.

Bottom line: The Greek Meat Guy serves extremely affordable and delectable cuisine at all hours of the day. Despite a small menu, there are options for everyone, including several vegetarian dishes. Lunch on one visit totaled $11.66 with tax and dinner on a second visit totaled $9.54.

DETAILS

Greek Meat Guy

129 E. Third St., Bethlehem

484-898-8056, greekmeatguy.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs., 11 a.m.-3 a.m. Fri. and Sat., closed Sundays

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On the north side of Third Street near Webster, across from Keystone Homebrew Supply. Metered parking on street and in lot at Webster and Third streets.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

