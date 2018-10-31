Restaurant review: Great cheesesteaks in a fun environment at Wiz Kidz in Bethlehem

The Bayou Boys are at it again, this time with a new cheesesteak joint that fuses ’80s nostalgia and Philly’s finest cuisine into one of the Lehigh Valley’s most-hyped eateries.

Mo Taylor, Cristian Duarte and Jeremy Straub, the same team that brought us The Bayou (Bethlehem and Easton), Queen City Barbecue, Cork & Cage beer shop, and the recently defunct Allentown restaurant Grain, are the creators of this quick-service restaurant in north Bethlehem.

Their menu is displayed on its marketing pieces: steaks, shakes and fries (along with pierogies). Steak choices are chicken or beef, as well as a few non-traditional varieties: Judgement Day, with spicy peppers; The 610, a take on the Lehigh Valley classic with marinara sauce, and Cali, with tomato aioli, lettuce and tomato. You also can get bowls with meat and toppings right on top of pierogies or fries. If all that isn’t indulgent enough, milkshake flavors range from classics like strawberry and vanilla to more decadent flavors like Heath bar and Oreo.

Setting and decor: Much of the Wiz Kidz decor is straight out of the ’80s, particularly the large, pixelated mural of nostalgic figures like Flava Flav, Sloth from the “Goonies,” Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, He-Man, Mario, Jem and the Holograms and Optimus Prime. The blue floor, pixelated tiling on the lunch counter and white accents make for a clean, bright appearance. The Lego-lined back wall adds to the yearning for days of constructing plastic castles and skyscrapers. Seating for about 15 people is at a counter and a few tables. Outdoor seating in nicer weather adds to the capacity, but much of the business is grab-and-go. Orders are placed at the counter, and service is limited to dropping off food and busing.

Appetizers: I couldn’t resist the fried pierogies ($4 for three), which were perfectly crispy, searingly hot and everything you wish they were everywhere else. They were stuffed with tasty mashed potatoes and a healthy amount of salt, a treat to make Mrs. T. blush.

Entrees: The main course, naturally, is a cheesesteak. Served on delicious, fresh Del Buono’s rolls, everything we sank our teeth into was devoured quickly. My wife selected the Wiz Kid ($8), a traditional Philly steak, that came with a mouth-watering combination of house-made Cheese Whiz, American cheese and Cooper cheese, with sauteed onions and traditional shaved beef. I got the Judgement Day ($9), a sort of spicy daredevil take on the classic steak. In addition to American and Cooper cheese with onions, it was doused with hot peppers and a tangy but infernal spicy pepper relish that sentenced my tastebuds to damnation. Regular readers know my affinity for heat and this steak certainly fit the bill. The cooling vinegar flavor mixed with the capsicum rush was right up my alley. That said, I preferred the Wiz Kid over my spicy delicacy, but both were sybaritic delights.

Service: We visited during a Friday night dinner rush, but were able to order and receive our food fairly quickly. Because orders are taken at the counter, our back-and-forth with the staff was minimal, but staff seemed in good spirits and answered questions, which made for an enjoyable experience.

Bottom line: Unlike pizza shops that seem to take over every town, big and small, there can never be too many cheesesteak locales, especially ones that do things as well as Wiz Kidz. The simple menu, kitschy decor and tasty food all combine to make it a winner. Dinner for two totaled $21.

DETAILS

Wiz Kidz

65 E. Elizabeth Ave, Bethlehem

610-419-2566, wizkidzlv.com

Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily

Prices: steaks: $8-$9; sides: $3-$4; shakes: $5

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: First floor of The Pinnacle @ 65 building at Center Street and East Elizabeth Avenue across from Moravian College's Rocco Calvo Field. Parking available in lot at rear of building.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704