Restaurant review: Foundation Tavern (former Krocks Pub) in Lower Macungie

After closing for two months this year, the Krocks Pub at the Shepherd Hills Golf Club in Lower Macungie Township has emerged with a new look, a new owner and a new name: Foundation Tavern.

Robert Ashford, who operated the Locust Valley Golf Club in Upper Saucon Township, has turned the spot from a local sports bar into more of a restaurant.

The revamped menu includes some bar room staples like wings and nachos but has some out-of-the-box choices like Southern-style pierogies that are drenched in cream gravy and brisket cheesesteak, a smoky and upscale take on the Philly classic.

Foundation also has a full list of entrees that verge on fine dining rather than sports den, including a 16-ounce tomahawk ribeye, grilled pork chops, and signature ribs "slow cooked to fall off the bone." For vegetarians there's The Bogey, a black bean burger, and for the more adventurous, The Mulligan, a bison BBQ burger. There is a wine and cocktail menu, as well as a small selection of big name and craft beers. The restaurant also allows for online ordering and has daily features including wing nights and drink specials.

Setting and decor: You have to go down a flight of steps to get to the tavern. I expected something dimly lit, similar to how Krock's Pub had been, but was pleasantly surprised to find a bright and inviting space in its place. The space is a modernized bar and restaurant. The bar seats around 30, and has ample televisions to keep tabs on whatever games are going on. A combination of tables and booths, in the bar area and in a section separated by a wall with blinds, can hold a large crowd. Slate gray tabletops match with monochrome walls and an open, industrial-looking black ceiling and lighting. Along with stone walls, a hardwood floor and dashes of light wood, it has a contemporary but relaxed look. Foundation also features "The Hut," an outdoor area with a volleyball court, tables with umbrellas, and another large, spacious bar under an awning.

Appetizers: To start I got the Foundation cheese sticks ($6.99), which are described as "garlic bread coated provolone cheese, fried to golden brown." I took this to mean it was some sort of interesting take on cheese bread, but instead they were basically plain mozzarella sticks. Regardless, they were fine and plentiful for the price.

I wanted to take a meal home, so I decided to try Foundation Tavern's "signature dry rub" wings ($9.99 for 10) to enjoy with football later that evening. They were cooked perfectly and the dry rub offered a nice spicy flavor without the mess of traditional sauces. (The restaurant does offer regular wing sauces in mild, hot, honey BBQ, garlic parm, and hot & honey.) I really enjoyed these and would give them another go.

Entree: I got the Pig Man on Campus ($11), a pulled pork sandwich topped with hot slaw and honey BBQ sauce served on a jalapeno cheddar bun, with chips on the side. The slaw was excellent and complemented the savory and smoky pulled pork, and the BBQ sauce added a touch of both sweetness and tanginess. The jalapeno cheddar bun was, unfortunately, dry and crumbled when I was trying to eat the sandwich, so I ditched it and ate the meal like a platter. The chips were made in-house and were brown, well-seasoned and tasty.

Dessert: The dessert pretzel bites ($7) were pieces of Bavarian pretzel coated in cinnamon sugar and doused in a powdered sugar sauce. This was part of my takeout order so they gave me the sugar sauce on the side but omitted the chipped cream and caramel drizzle toppings. This really satiated my sweet tooth. The portion was big, so it's definitely a dish to share with others, and worth it for the price.

Service: I sat at the bar and the bartender wasn't chatty but still friendly. My food was delivered fast - parts of it too fast, actually. My entree arrived not 30 seconds after my cheese sticks.

Bottom line: The Foundation Tavern is a new and welcome twist on the former Krock's Pub that makes great use of the space inside and out. If you're looking for a place to watch sports or just grab a casual dinner, the new tavern can play both roles. Dinner for one and a takeout meal was $42.08.

DETAILS

Foundation Tavern

1160 S. Krocks Road, Wescosville, Lower Macungie Township

610-391-0648, foundationtavern.com

Hours: 10 a.m.-2 a.m. Mon.-Sat., 10 a.m.-midnight Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $4.99-$13; salads: $2.99-$14; sandwiches and burgers: $10-$16; entrees: $14.99-$24; desserts: $5-$8.

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At the Shepherd Hills Golf Club approximately 3/10 of a mile south of Route 222/Hamilton Boulevard. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

