Restaurant review: The Flying Egg in Bethlehem

The long-awaited Flying Egg debuted in mid-November on Main Street in downtown Bethlehem and has been dishing out breakfast and lunch to crowds ever since. The restaurant is owned by the team behind Cachette Bistro & Creperie, Tapas on Main and the forthcoming Urbano, all Main Street neighbors, as well as Mesa Modern Mexican in Easton. They recently purchased the Your Welcome Inn in south Bethlehem and have plans to open a Tapas and a Flying Egg in Easton.

The Flying Egg's menu is sizable, but not overwhelming. On the breakfast side, available all day, there are sections dedicated to eggs Benedict as well as egg scrambles, topped toasts and sweet/savory meal. For lunch, starting at 11 a.m., you can get salads, soups, sandwiches and hefty sides like mac-n-cheese or loaded tots. The menu also has tempting desserts.

Setting and decor: Occupying the former Artfully Elegant gallery, The Flying Egg has rustic modernist decor. The restaurant is long and narrow, with brick walls painted white and abstract pendant lights. The front is filled with tables for two and four, and the back of the restaurant, lit by whimsical coffee mug lights, has booths and tables. Hardwood floors and a windowed partition between the two rooms add sophistication to a beautiful space.

Food: I ordered the South of the Border ($10.50) from the eggs Benedict section and it was sublime. Perfectly poached eggs were delicately placed atop fresh English muffins with large hunks of spicy chorizo. The chipotle hollandaise sauce was excellent, giving a wealth of flavor without overwhelming the dish with its smoky, savory notes. It also came with a nice side of well-seasoned potato hash with sauteed peppers and onions.

The Lox Rocks ($10.50), another eggs Benedict dish one of my companions ordered, was equally as amazing. The velvety lox, with a light smoked flavor, was covered in a thick basil hollandaise that gave a pleasant earthy and savory taste to the eggs, again on top of the English muffins.

The last dish I tried on my first visit, the kale scramble ($10.95), was pleasant even though I'm not a fan of kale. Caramelized onions added a sweetness that complemented the rich eggs and goat cheese that dominated. The item also came with a choice of toast and a small helping of the potato, pepper and onion hash.

On a second visit I had the ahi tuna burger ($12.95), with what's listed as a sushi-grade tuna. I ordered it rare, and the outside of the patty was seared with the inside maintaining a beautiful deep red. It was seasoned well and insanely delicious; it was topped with a vegetable Asian slaw, large chunks of ripe avocado, and a creamy wasabi ginger lime sauce that made it a bit messy, but the toasted bun held the sandwich together.

Service: On my first visit, the restaurant was jammed and we encountered a wait of nearly an hour, partly because there were five of us and partly because it was the weekend breakfast rush. There's only one table big enough for more than four people. We watched many others get seated before us. My second visit was at lunchtime on a much more tame weekday and we got a table immediately. On both visits, staff was extremely friendly and accommodating, answering questions and taking the hustle and bustle of the restaurant in stride.

Bottom line: The Flying Egg is a welcome addition to downtown Bethlehem's dining scene, and adds to the growing list of great spots to grab breakfast or brunch in the Lehigh Valley. Breakfast for three on one visit totaled $48.39 with tax, and lunch for one on a second visit totaled $13.73.

DETAILS

The Flying Egg

451 Main St., Bethlehem

610-691-5100, theflyingeggbethlehem.com

Hours: 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sat. and Sun.

Prices: Egg dishes: $5.95-$11.95; toasts: $7.95-$10.50; sweet breakfast dishes: $5.95-$10.95; salads: $9.95-$11.95; sandwiches: $9.95-$12.95; desserts: $6.95; beverages: $2.25-$4

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Next to Hotel Bethlehem on the west side of Main Street. Metered parking available on the street or park in the Walnut Street garage or Main Street Commons deck.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704