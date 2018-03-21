Restaurant review: Fantastic pizza at Pat's in Bethlehem

Pat’s Pizza & Bistro opened last month in a renovated 7-Eleven store in West Bethlehem, transforming a convenience shop into a top-notch eatery.

Operated by friends Nick Demourtzidis and Yiannis Kyziridis, the restaurant joins nearly 50 other Pat’s Bistros in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and New Jersey, where the first Pat’s opened in 1974.

Pat’s is not a franchised business, but each is owned by family members who add their own signature dishes and touches.

Pat’s pizzas include red-sauce options like its signature Nonna’s Meatball pie as well as white pizzas, like a Woodland pizza that comes with wild mushrooms, balsamic onions, bacon and arugula pesto. Far from being just a pizza joint, the restaurant also has a ton of options, including appetizers, flatbreads, sandwiches, pastas and salads.

Setting and decor: The Pat’s crew did a spectacular job converting the space into a respectable restaurant. When you enter, a large image on the wall proclaims “clean ingredients, real food” overlooking a rustic table with blue metal chairs. The main dining area is a mixture of booth and table seating near the long front window, allowing plenty of daylight. Two small alcoves with a few booths bring the total seating to around 45. A waiting area with benches allows you to sit while waiting for your order. Earthy tones and green plants give the space a relaxed and pleasant look.

Appetizers: My friend decided on a medium Aegean salad ($6) to start, a blend of arugula with piquant goat cheese, a bite from red onion, and roasted beets done in the brick oven that took what could’ve been a mediocre salad and made it delicious. The earthy beets with the vinegar in the Aegean dressing made for a light dish full of flavor.

I got the grass-fed beef sliders ($10), which came as a trio on an elongated plate. On a delicious fresh brioche bun, the savory beef patties were topped with cheddar cheese, lush red tomatoes and a stellar garlic aioli, which brought everything together nicely. It was a substantial appetizer, leaving me fairly full before even getting to the main dish.

Entrees: I ordered Pat’s signature steak ($12), a sort of cheesesteak on steroids. Eschewing classic steak rolls, Pat’s opts for a fresh baguette to hold the heaps of flavorful shaved steak intermingled with melted sharp provolone. It gets better. A long hot pepper, charred from oven roasting, added a massive smoky flavor, delivering a lingering heat that made the sandwich fabulous. A stellar garlic aioli rounded out the sandwich, making it a complex, flavorful and memorable cheesesteak. It came with a side of house-made kettle chips, dusted with a Parmesan ranch seasoning. A rich golden brown, they were some of my favorite in-house chips ever. The ranch flavor, of which I’m not usually a fan, wasn’t overpowering and complemented the flavor rather than overwhelming it.

My friend chose a small meatlover’s pizza ($14), a red-sauce pizza that came served on a large wooden board. Despite its description as small, the pizza was still quite sizable, more than enough for one person. The signature sauce, a mild flavored red sauce, was under a spread of mozzarella and topped by a mix of excellent soppressata and pepperoni, each with a dollop of pesto and ricotta on top. A sprinkle of chili flakes added a slight heat, and we added anchovies to half of the pie (75 cents) that added a pungent umami and elevated an already great pizza to another level. The crust was golden brown and crunchy, nearing perfection. While I loved my dish, I’ll be getting pizza on a return visit.

Service: Our waitress was excellent, making sure we enjoyed our meal throughout our dinner. The wait time for the pizza was a little lengthy, but not unbearable, as good brick oven pizzas take time. That aside, we both agreed the service was good and made us want to visit again.

Bottom line: Pat’s Pizza & Bistro is a great new entry into the Lehigh Valley dining scene. The pizza is fantastic, but pay attention to the other options as well. Dinner for two totaled $49.56 with tax.

DETAILS

Pat's Pizza & Bistro

1426 W. Broad St., Bethlehem

610-419-8100

Hours: 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.; 10 a.m.-11 p.m. Fri. and Sat.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $3-$11; salads: $5-$9; pizzas: $10-$18; flatbreads: $8-$9; sandwiches: $9-$12; entrees: $16-$20; pastas: $10-$18; desserts: $5

Bar: BYOB

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At West Broad Street and 14th Avenue, about 1 mile west of Main Street. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

