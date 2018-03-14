Restaurant review: Fantastic Latin American cuisine at Allentown's Mar & Tierra

In an East Allentown building that has had a revolving door of restaurants and hookah lounges, a Latin American restaurant set down roots in August 2016 and is still going strong. Mar & Tierra, Spanish for “sea and land,” is dishing out fantastic authentic cuisine. The restaurant is owned by cousins Freddie Ramirez and Pedro Rodriguez, both of Allentown.

Mar & Tierra’s menu has items for both the adventurous and not so much. Tripe soup, goat, mofongos, empanadas and red snapper entrees are some of the more interesting of the bunch. Mozzarella sticks, chicken soup and roast chicken are among some of the restaurant’s American offerings. A combo of skirt steak, lobster tail and shrimp aptly named the “mar y tierra grill” will satisfy the hungriest, and a variety of salads will please the health-conscious.

Setting and decor: Mar & Tierra is a large restaurant, with a front area offering a cafeteria-style view of the buffet of offerings and seating for about 20. Spanish instruments and decor decorate the wall. In the back there is a large dining area for around 70, including large groups. We sat in the back, where Spanish music played overhead but was drowned out by an incessantly chirping smoke alarm. Renaissance-style paintings hang on beige walls. The restaurant has an outdoor patio for fairer weather.

Appetizers: My friend ordered a side of arroz con gandules (Puerto Rican rice with pigeon peas) which was sizeable, well-seasoned with saffron, and had a good amount of peas throughout. The stand-out though were the pastelitos ($5), which were large and fried to a crispy golden color. A cheese pastelito was gooey and bursting with flavor, but the beef and cheese combo was even better, offering juicy seasoned beef intermingled with thick cheese. They were a mouth-watering delight.

Entrees: I settled on the stewed oxtail ($12), a bowl of gorgeous dark brown oxtail pieces that were fall-off-the-bone tender. It was a rich dish with stunningly deep flavor, but it didn’t have any vegetables or other traditional additives. Still, it was tasty enough that I would order it again in a heartbeat. The amount of meat in the stew made it a filling and satisfying meal. It came with a choice of rice on the side or tostones, and I opted for the latter. They arrived on a platter, and when topped with the stew, made for the perfect accompaniment. For a side that I’m usually not a fan of, I was pleasantly surprised. I also got a passion fruit tea ($3) to go with my meal; it was an ultra-sweet but tasty tropical indulgence.

My friend got the dona mofongo ($12). A pyramid of salty, delightful chicharron and sweet mashed plantains was coated in sheets of mozzarella, all surrounded by deep-fried Dominican sausage. The presentation was amusing, the food excellent and filling. The flavor of the sweet and salty plantains and pork played off each other, creating an intricate taste. The Dominican sausage was extremely salty and richly flavored, delicious but best eaten in small doses.

Service: Service was the pitfall of our visit. There was a slight language barrier with our waitress, but it didn’t hamper our experience. However, the restaurant was out of four items I attempted to order. It took some time after entering the restaurant to figure out where the hostess was (in the back toward the main dining area). And it took a long time for our order to be taken even though the restaurant wasn’t busy. Our waitress was friendly and, after we were served, she stopped at our table often.

Bottom line: If you are not intimidated by a language barrier and patient with service, delicious Latin American eats await at Mar & Tierra. Dinner for two totaled $29.

DETAILS

Mar & Tierra

760 Hanover Ave., Allentown

484-221-8022

Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sun.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-midnight Fri. and Sat.

Prices: Appetizers: $1.50-$7; soups: $4-$13; salads: $5-$20; entrees: $7-$45; drinks: $2-$4

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Bar: BYOB

Location: At Hanover Avenue and N. Halstead Street. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

