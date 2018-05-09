Restaurant review: El Chasqui in Easton serves up delicious Peruvian and Columbian food

El Chasqui, a 3-year-old Peruvian and Columbian restaurant, recently moved to some new digs in downtown Easton.

Formerly at 9 N. Third St., it took over the space at 444 Northampton St. in March that previously housed restaurants including Mike's Old School Sandwich Shoppe, Island Taste Caribbean and Ms. Brandi's Wing and a Prayer. Still owned by husband and wife Elisabeth Perilla and Luis Maguino, the downsized restaurant primarily serves as a takeout and delivery spot.

El Chasqui's menu spans breakfast, lunch and dinner, with a great selection of items in each category. From stuffed breakfast arepas to large platters piled high with meat, beans and rice, there's a little bit for everyone. There also are American options such as hot dogs, tacos, hamburgers, cheesesteaks and wraps.

Setting and decor: The restaurant space is tiny and set up for takeout. There's only one table with two seats, and another small area with two chairs for dining in. It was cozy but not cramped and we felt more than welcome to dine in. The walls and front windows are decorated with a mix of paintings, decorative plates and knickknacks.

Appetizer: My friend got a beef Colombian empanada ($1.50), a fried empanada made with yellow corn. It was stuffed with juicy ground beef, and while a little under-seasoned, was hard to beat for the price. He also got a pastel de yuca with cheese ($2.50), a classic cassava bread with a velvety, cheesy interior. Shaped like a small football, it was a great little starter.

Entrees: My friend chose the Colombian hot dog ($4.99), a regular beef frank in a roll more the size of a hoagie roll than a traditional hot dog roll, and topped with a sweet pineapple sauce and the traditional salsa rosada sauce. Missing were the potato chips listed on the menu, but in their place was a fine, fresh slaw.

For dinner I ordered the bandeja paisa ($12.99) platter, a massive assemblage of different fares. The rice and beans were plentiful, heavily seasoned, and went great with the fried egg included in the dish. My steak, a skirt cut that was a tad rarer than the requested medium, tasted fantastic. An array of plantains offered a sweet and fruity counter to the salty, savory meat. The arepa was excellent, one of the best I've had in the area, and an avocado on the side made a perfect match.

Unfortunately missing was the Colombian sausage (they were out), and the chicharron wasn't fried enough. Overall it was a great look at the variety of food at the restaurant. And it was a huge amount of food for the price. I also got a passion fruit juice ($2.99), a sweet and refreshing beverage from the menu of juices, and chichi morada, a Peruvian beverage made from purple corn.

Dessert: It was hard to pass up the "homemade ice cream" advertised on a handwritten sign, especially when I saw the restaurant had guanabana, or soursop flavor. At $2 for 9 ounces, it was the perfect warm weather treat that didn't make me feel stuffed. The ice cream was rich and had just a hint of a pleasant fruity, tart flavor.

Service: We were promptly seated when we walked in and our server checked on us throughout our meal, answered questions we had about the menu, and made our experience a good one.

Bottom line: If you're in search of delicious Columbian or Peruvian food in large quantities at low cost, El Chasqui is a great solution. Dinner for two totaled $28.59 with tax.

DETAILS

El Chasqui

444 Northampton St., Easton

484-373-0711

Hours: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 9:30 a.m.-7 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun.

Prices: Entrees: $2.65-$18; sides: $1-$2.99; beverages: $1.75-$7

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: On the south side of Northampton Street, across from the State Theatre and next to Kassis Merchandise. Metered parking on street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704