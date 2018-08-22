Restaurant review: Easton's River Grille is still vibrant and fresh after 15 years

It's been 15 years since River Grille opened in Easton, and since then owner Mick Gjevukaj opened two other notable Easton restaurants: Ocean, a seafood restaurant, and Oak, an upscale steakhouse that garnered rave reviews from this writer last year.

Despite the decade and a half of service, River Grille still feels fresh and vibrant, with a menu that includes textbook dishes and fresh takes.

The menu skews Italian, with an entire section of pasta dishes, pizza options, chicken Parmesan, a mozzarella appetizer and more. It goes much further, though, with options such as tuna tartare, Guinness-braised short ribs and edamame. There are also a few specifically vegan entrees like farmhouse pizza, seasonal vegetable quinoa and Mick's Grill, a mix of sauteed spinach, Portobello mushrooms, asparagus, tomatoes and arugula pesto.

Setting and decor: River Grille is a sizable venue, with a large back dining room, middle dining room with a bar area and a street-side front dining room, where we sat. Given its age, you might expect the look to be dated, but its wood and other neutral tones allow the restaurant to maintain a classic, yet contemporary, feel. The front room is adorned with a large mural of the Free Bridge that connects Easton and Phillipsburg, a nice visual. Even during the dinner rush, the atmosphere was fairly subdued and relaxed.

Appetizer: My wife and I split the braised chicken spring roll ($8.95), a fairly small dish that is probably best enjoyed by one person. Served in six slices atop a trio of brightly colored hoisin and chili dipping sauces, it tasted wonderful but went all too quickly. The stuffing was tender and mild, letting the dipping sauces take the spotlight.

Entrees: I chose the black and blue ribeye ($28.95), an elephantine cut of meat rubbed in Cajun spices and topped with a creamy, excellent blue cheese sauce and fried shoestring onions. The roasted diced potatoes tasted mildly of garlic and were perfect in consistency, as was the asparagus, lightly wilted and charred. The steak tasted fantastic and was a fine cut of meat, but was cooked notably rarer than the requested medium-rare.

My wife ordered the sesame tuna ($25.95). A moderately sized cut of deep red, rare tuna was encrusted in spices and sesame seeds and plated atop a mix of wasabi mashed potatoes and vegetables. I thought the tuna crust was underseasoned, but the meat was so good it made up for it. The wasabi flavor in the potatoes was mild but had me coming back for second bites.

Dessert: I nearly passed on dessert until our waitress told me that the caramel popcorn sundae ($5.95) was made with local ice cream from Easton's Bank Street Creamery. Served in a large parfait glass with overflowing whipped cream and a caramel swirl and caramel corn garnish, it was decadent, simple and well-priced. Its immense richness makes it a good dish for sharing, but eat it quickly before the cream melts down the side of the glass.

Service: Despite the Friday evening dinner rush and no reservations, we were seated promptly and service was great to start. Once we had our drinks, appetizers and entrees, though, our server failed to appear again until the end of our meal to get us boxes and dessert. Despite that misstep, the overall experience was enjoyable.

Bottom line: Despite the passage of time, River Grille remains an excellent spot for fine food in a relaxed, but refined atmosphere. Dinner for two and a cocktail totaled $89.05.

DETAILS

River Grille

243 Northampton St., Easton

610-923-5110, therivergrille.com

Hours: Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Mon.-Sat. Dinner: 4-10 p.m. Mon.-Thurs.; 4-11 p.m. Fri. and Sat.

Prices: Appetizers: $6.95-$13.95; soups/salads: $6.95-$10.95; pizza: $10.95-$11.95; entrees: $12.95-$33.95; desserts: $5.95-$8.95

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Next to Sogo Fusion Lounge and across the street from the One Centre Square music venue near Northampton and Sitgreaves streets. Metered parking available on street or in the nearby Northampton Street parking lot between Second and Third streets.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

