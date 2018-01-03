Restaurant review: Easton's resurrected Black & Blue

Black & Blue, a third of Easton’s so-called “Beermuda Triangle,” a restaurant/pub trio that includes Porters’ Pub and Two Rivers Brewing Co., began last year with a fizzle.

After operating since 2011 in a cozy tavern setting behind Northampton County’s courthouse, a co-owner posted that the restaurant would be shutting down for January, a hiatus that eventually stretched to July, when the bar was resurrected under the same ownership but with new management. The space is now overseen by Marcel Bedoya, who also co-owns Easton’s Terra Cafe and Tierra de Fuego, and Tara Perruso, a former taproom manager at Weyerbacher.

The revamped menu includes a full range of appetizers, sandwiches, entrees and salads. From the familiar (pulled pork, nachos and chili) to the adventurous (antichuchos, seafood cioppino), and even vegan (veggie burger with vegan cheese, and vegan lasagna), Black & Blue has something to satisfy every palate.

A cocktail menu includes classics like the Aviation and the Sazerac while meandering into modernity with the kombucha margarita and the hilariously named “Jet Fuel,” made with cold brew espresso. The wine list is succinct but hits all of the important points between sparkling, red, rosé and white. The beer menu has a range of local brews, well-known national craft brands and Belgian ales.

Setting and decor: A little history: One of Black & Blue’s co-owners, Kelly-Jo Ditze, formerly owned the occult-themed Which Brew in Easton, with a decorative motif that has carried over to Black & Blue. Dimly lit and festooned with Halloween lights, a sign that says “Drink Up Witches,” skulls and the Wicked Witch’s feet dangling from the ceiling, the decor adds a certain aura to the dark and cozy atmosphere. The black-topped bar seats about 15, with a few high-top round tables in the front as well as a full lounge area with larger tables in a separated side of the restaurant. A spider-webbed fireplace with plush chairs adds ambience.

Appetizers: Black & Blue’s fresh ceviche ($10), made using copious amounts of corvina, was a Peruvian delight. While it was swimming in its marinade, and a little heavy on the sour citrus, overall it was a well constructed plate. Piled high with ripe mango slices, thin red onion strips, avocado, and sprinkled with cilantro, it was a sizable appetizer. The sweet, crispy tostones on the side were a nice touch.

Entrees: For dinner I got a steak sandwich ($13.50) without the mushrooms. I half expected a cheesesteak, but was surprised when I received an actual steak on a fresh, crunchy toasted baguette. The steak was seared and marvelously rare in the middle. Caramelized onions added a sweetness that intermingled with a herbed horseradish mayo that added a light but not overpowering hotness. While I was a faithful fan of the Black & Blue burger prior to the management switch, I could easily order this in its place on a subsequent visit.

Dessert: Black & Blue’s dessert menu consists of cakes from a baker in Easton’s Common Space Kitchen, where several cooks, bakers and other purveyors use a communal commercial kitchen to create food for sale. I chose the chocolate espresso cake ($6), which was a massive slice, with buttercream icing and a chocolate-covered espresso bean adorning the top, served on a raised wooden board. It was dense, moist and verging on too rich, with the sweetness and size of the dessert making for an overpowering end-of-meal treat. It was good, but plan on leaving a lot of room to eat it, or split it with another person.

Service: I ate at the bar, and the bartender was collegial and conversational when I arrived early on a Thursday evening. The bar was mostly empty so service was quick, but slowed down once the bar started to get crowded for Black & Blue’s Jazz Night. The food came out at a reasonable pace and my experience was enjoyable.

Bottom line: Good food, good service and a quirky atmosphere make Black & Blue a worthwhile trip. Its resurrection is a welcome part of Easton’s growing food scene credibility, especially in the craft beer realm. Dinner for one and a drink was $37.27 with tax.

DETAILS

Black & Blue

683 Walnut St., Easton

610-438-3604, blackandblueeaston.com

Hours: 4-11 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.; 4 p.m.-midnight Fri. and Sat.

Prices: Appetizers: $8-$15; tacos: $3-$5; sandwiches: $10-$13.50; large plates: $12-$24; salads: $8-$12

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Near the Northampton County Courthouse on Walnut Street, about a half mile from Centre Square. Free parking on the street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704