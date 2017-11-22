Restaurant review: Cafe Frais near Muhlenberg in Allentown

Tucked into a residential neighborhood, Cafe Frais is a new addition to the dining scene in the Muhlenberg College area in Allentown’s West End.

Owned by a trio of partners, two of whom also run the Tre Locally Sourced food truck, the newly renovated cafe, which took over the former Campus Luncheonette, serves breakfast and lunch options and just recently expanded its menu and hours to include dinner service.

The morning offerings include breakfast burritos, tacos and sandwiches as well as parfaits and a brunch menu on Sundays. Lunch and dinner options include entrees that can be made either into burritos or served as bowls, sandwiches, salads, burgers, tacos and noodle dishes.

The restaurant utilizes several local food sources, including Wild Fox Farm of Barto, The Nesting Box of Kempton, and Valley Milkhouse of Oley. It also serves fruit and vegetable smoothies, coffees utilizing the popular La Colombe brand, milkshakes, kombucha, and A-Treat soda. An array of desserts is made both in-house and from outside bakers.

Setting and decor: Exposed brick mixes with monotone gray, white and black for a modern look. The floor is mixed tile and hardwood, and a there’s a small area to wait for takeout with seating and a television. If you’re dining in, there are four small tables, as well as four bar seats available. The restaurant is set up deli-style where you order at the counter and wait for your order to be called for pickup.

Entrees: I decided on the poke bowl ($11), a dish that has become wildly popular across the country. Chunks of gorgeous marinated raw tuna are the star, with a mishmash of edamame, carrots and cucumbers atop a seaweed salad and wild rice. A citrusy yuzu glaze, black sesame seeds and a hearty dose of spicy mayo all went on top, providing a delightfully complex but balanced flavor. The portions are personal size — I ate my bowl in one sitting and was full but not stuffed.

My wife got the Liberty Street bowl ($8.50), a combination of smoky chipotle pork with rice and beans and added in fried onions and peppers. Queso added a creamy heftiness that rivaled the biting pickled jalapenos. Crushed Doritos, seemingly at first a comical ingredient, added an extra crunchy texture that worked.

Drinks: I’m a huge fan of coffee in general, and with the use of La Colombe’s fantastic beans, Cafe Frais’s Vietnamese coffee ($3.50 for 12 ounces) is a sweet treat. Made with sweetened condensed milk, it brings out the nutty almond and dark chocolate notes of the coffee. The restaurant also serves canned draft latte La Colombe drinks ($3.50), an easily portable alternative.

Desserts: Cafe Frais has a large case filled with all sorts of treats, from cheesecakes and brownie tarts to pumpkin cheesecake bars and vegan caramel apple cupcakes. I chose the cardamom coffeecake, a delicious crumb cake topped with a light orange glaze. The cardamom and citrus notes weren’t overwhelming, but enough to turn what might be an ordinary dessert offering into a nicer treat.

Service: Interaction with staff is mainly relegated to ordering and picking up food at the counter. The restaurant was busy on the Friday night that we visited. Our orders were taken quickly and mine came out fairly fast. My wife’s took a bit longer, and unfortunately staff forgot to add the peppers and onions as requested. They rectified the misstep, and it took a little while to cook the ingredients. When I went to get dessert they offered it on the house as a nice mea culpa for the wait.

Bottom line: Cafe Frais is a welcome addition to the neighborhood where few dining options are in walking distance. Their combination of bowl breakfast, lunch and dinner options make it a worthy dining spot. Dinner for two totaled $24.38.

DETAILS

Cafe Frais

2301 W Liberty St., Allentown

484-221-9721, cafe-frais.com

Hours: 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. Mon.-Fri.; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Sat.; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Breakfast: $4-$6.50; lunch/dinner burritos and bowls: $8.50; sandwiches: $7.50-$8; salads: $8; beverages: $2-$6.50; chef features: $9.50-$11

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At N. 23rd and Liberty streets, diagonal from Tavern on Liberty. Free street parking.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704