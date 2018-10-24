Restaurant review: Beelee Sushi Asian Food 2 has fresh, delicious and affordably priced food in downtown Allentown

Beelee Sushi Asian Food 2 opened recently in downtown Allentown, reintroducing a sushi joint to a part of town that hasn’t seen one in four years.

The restaurant is owned by Bee Lee, who also operates a space at the Allentown Farmers Market, which saw an expansion last September. The downtown spot on North Eighth Street formerly hosted Latin and Dominican restaurants, the most recent being Amarilis Restaurant.

The cuisine at Beelee is fairly typical of sushi joints, with the classic California rolls, nigri, seaweed salad and Philadelphia rolls on the menu. There are also dumplings in pork and chicken varieties, as well as fish and shrimp cakes.

Some of the items are Thai-inspired, with options like tom yum goong, a hot and sour shrimp soup, and kow pad kaprao, a popular fast food dish with fried rice and basil, rounding out the options. There’s even fried chicken, for those who don’t dabble in Asian cuisine.

Setting and decor: Beelee is fairly plain, decorated with just a painting of a countryside left over from the previous tenants, and a bright green and yellow color scheme. Orders are placed in the front at the counter and delivered when ready. One main dining area has about 20 seats at tables and a counter section that offers people-watching opportunities of the downtown area.

Appetizers: My friend and I got a variety of rolls to start. We both tried spicy tuna rolls ($6), and I got a spicy salmon roll ($6) while he chose the vegetarian roll ($4) and a shrimp tempura roll ($6). The spicy salmon and tuna rolls were both delicious, with fresh ingredients and a great price. Each roll came with nine pieces topped with a drizzle of a creamy sauce that gave it the spicy flavor, which was still mild (we later overheard the worker say to another customer that they can adjust the spice level depending on your taste). I really enjoyed the vegetarian roll, a simple concoction stuffed with crunchy matchstick carrots, ripe avocado and cucumber. The shrimp tempura roll was fried but not greasy with a great flavor.

Entrees: I chose the rice panang curry pork ($6.99), a sizeble plate of long-grain jasmine rice with a heap of stir-fried curry pork with green squash, onions and pungently spicy green peppers. The curry sauce was really great and the thin-sliced pork was savory and plentiful. The squash was perfectly cooked — not crunchy but not mushy, and made for a tasty and colorful addition. The rice was also nicely cooked and was a nice accompaniment, especially when stirred in with the pork dish.

Service: The food was quick to come out and the solo worker was nice and helpful. But he seemed unable to keep our orders straight even after clarifying who was getting what dishes multiple times. This resulted with me leaving without receiving the fried chicken I ordered for a take-out meal. He was apologetic about the mishap.

Bottom line: The return of sushi to downtown Allentown is a welcome development. Beelee’s cuisine is fresh, delicious and affordably priced. Dinner for two totaled $36.

DETAILS

Beelee Sushi Asian Food 2

44 N. Eighth St., Allentown

484-408-6193, beeleesushiasianfood2.business.site

Hours: 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.Sat.

Prices: $1-$10

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: Southwest corner of North Eighth and Linden streets, near the PPL Center. Parking available in nearby parking garage or at meters on street.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

