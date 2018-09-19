Restaurant review: The Beam Yard offers a free dining membership, satisfying food and nice remodel.

The Hellertown mainstay long known as Silver Creek Country Club has reverted to its previous moniker, the Steel Club and opened its dining room to the public.

The dining room where Bethlehem Steel management once held court, previously the Fairways Dining Room and the Ross Pub, is a new restaurant and bar called The Beam Yard. Membership is still required — but it costs nothing as long as you give the club your credit card number.

The Beam Yard’s menu ranges from sports bar food and Italian classics to $37 filet mignons,.

The quesadillas, wings and cheesesteaks will please crowds hungry from hitting balls, while items like rib-eye steaks, garlic mint lamb chops and grilled tuna will satisfy those looking for something more upscale.

Setting and decor: The renovations at The Beam Yard are well thought out and create a polished veneer without becoming overly stuffy — the perfect marriage of suit-and-tie meets golf-course-polo where no one will feel overdressed or excluded.

Floor-to-ceiling windows give indoor diners and bar patrons a look at the scenic vista, while spacious outdoor dining overlooks the greens. From the beige coffered ceiling hangs a truss system with televisions and liquor bottles, a cute nod to the club’s industrial heritage that almost resembles the ore bridge on Bethlehem’s South Side. The dining area and bar have ample seating among stools, high-tops and booths. Large canvas wraps of photographs featuring Bethlehem Steel’s blast furnaces offer nice scenery, if a bit too on-the-nose.

Appetizer: My friend ordered the blackened beef tips ($14), served on a rectangular plate atop a few bits of shredded lettuce and a stainless steel cup each of barbecue sauce and garlic aioli, both very tangy, but delicious. The beef tips were, yes, very blackened, seasoned with what must have been a dump truck- load of Cajun spices. While not one to shy away from heartily spiced dishes, the sodium levels were through the roof. The beef was tender and great otherwise, the char lending an extra oomph to the spices. There also was complimentary bread, a square focaccia that was nice, but the accompanying butter was annoyingly hard.

Entrees: I tried the gnocchi florentine ($19). A substantial

dish, it was garnished with two pieces of toasted garlic bread that were fantastic. The gnocchi, soft and chewy, were adeptly cooked, with a white wine garlic sauce delivering a pungent and palatial onslaught, not unwelcome. The tomatoes shone through the sauce with an acidic bite, and the wilted spinach played a minor role, adding color and texture to the dish. It also came with a free side salad, that day a broccoli cheddar, which was surprisingly great, not the usual yellow chunky concoction.

My friend chose The Back 9 ($12), a fairly straightforward and classic mixture of spinach, candied walnuts, strawberries, goat cheese and balsamic vinegar. While very simple, the salad had fresh ingredients, was well-proportioned and tasted just as good as it looked.

Desserts: I chose the rice pudding ($6), just for the simple fact that it was the only one the list made in-house, a fact I admire our server for honestly sharing when asked. Served with a heap of whipped cream and a stick’s worth of cinnamon, it was not only straight from grandma’s kitchen, but also simple and well done.

I would also be remiss if I didn’t mention the beer selection, which was a surprise. As a self-avowed craft beer snob, I was delighted to find the well regarded Maine Brewing Co., the experimental Swedish concoctions of Omnipollo and the excellent regional offerings of La Cabra. There’s also wine by the bottle, a full list of classic cocktails, mules and martinis, as well as seasonal cocktail offerings and a whiskey list.

Service: While our visit occurred during a quiet period, likely before a dinner rush, our server was helpful and funny, making for a relaxed and enjoyable meal. The food flowed from the kitchen at a reasonable pace. The other employees we interacted with, food runners and hostesses, were all smiles.

Bottom line: The Beam Yard is a welcome dining spot with satisfying food and nice remodel. Dinner for two with two beers totaled $77.84 with mandatory gratuity included.

DETAILS

The Beam Yard

700 Linden Ave., Hellertown

610-838-7018, www.steel.club

Hours: 11 a.m.- 9 p.m. Tues.-Thurs.; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Fri.-Sat.; 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $3-18; salads: $8-$14; sandwiches: $9-$14; entrees: $19-$37

Bar: Yes

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At the Steel Club, formerly Silver Creek Country Club, a half mile from Hellertown's Main Street. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704