Restaurant review: Allentown's El Tipico serves tasty Dominican food

The building at 410 W. Emmaus Ave. in Allentown was a pizza shop for a long time, most recently as Sophia's Pizzeria. Now it's El Tipico, a Dominican restaurant opened about four months ago by Juan Almonte, who cooked in the Dominican Republic and in restaurants across Allentown.

El Tipico's menu includes a bevy of different eats, with seafood options like fried fish and specialty orders that include fried smoked pork chops and calamari rice to a variety of mofongos and starchy sides like cassava. El Tipico has breakfast dishes that include Hispanic sausages, cheese and eggs. Rounding out the menu are chimis and other sandwiches and a selection of desserts such as flan, tres leches cake and Dominican corn pudding, called majarete.

Setting and decor: While remnants of the pizzeria remain, like the ovens, El Tipico now has a festive bright yellow and red paint scheme that accents its small dining room. Four 4-top and two 2-top tables are available for dining in (takeout and delivery also available), and a side dining room looks to still be under construction. A small TV in the corner provides atmospheric Spanish music. A drum suspended from the ceiling bearing the Dominican Republic's flag colors and a framed wall poster provide the only other decoration. Orders are taken at the counter, where a cafeteria-style setup provides a look at many of the foods available, which are then delivered to your table.

Appetizers: My dining companion and I got a chicken empanada ($2) and a beef and cheese pastelillo ($1.50 each) to sample. Both were great, although we favored the chicken empanada. The large, fried empanada had small diced chunks of chicken in the filling, which had a rich, savory flavor, a common theme throughout our meal. The beef and cheese pastelillo was smaller but still excellent, with gooey cheese and finely ground meat inside a flaky pastry.

The alcapurria de yucca, or deep fried yucca balls with beef, (listed as $1.50 each, but charged as $2), were meaty, starchy and filling. The seasoned ground beef was juicy and went well with the thick oblong envelope of yucca that surrounded the beef center, looking almost like a Dominican take on a luscious golden corndog.

Entrees: I had the biste salteado, or pepper steak (listed as $10 but I was charged $12), which was a mouthwatering dish filled with umami. Thin strips of tender, well-seasoned steak were sauteed with thin strips of peppers and onions. The flavor was so good it needed nothing else. The same couldn't be said for the pale side salad of tomatoes, onions and lettuce served with the main course, but it was a minor flaw in an otherwise great meal. The dish also came with a side of rice and beans.

My friend had the Dominican street sandwich with steak, a steal at $7. Based on the Dominican chimi sandwich, it had thin strips of steak topped with onions and peppers, dressed with a tangy and thick salsa golf on thin golden brown pan de agua. Simple, and as authentic as you'll get, this was awesome.

Dessert and drinks: A flan ($3.50) came in a large wedge, and we had it boxed to take home because we were so full from our appetizers and entrees. Dense, with perfect consistency, and of course very sweet, it held up to other excellent flans I've had in the past.

El Tipico had a variety of drinks that you see in many Hispanic restaurants like Good-O sodas, Jarritos, Country Club sodas and iced tea. I went for the Good-O pineapple soda ($2), a very sweet and fruity drink that chased down my hot sauce-laden rice and beans.

Service: There were some weird discrepancies in the pricing on the menu versus what we were charged, which we didn't notice right away. Regardless, the food was plentiful and the prices were still within reason. Our servers and the counter staff were all great and answered the many questions we had about the cuisine and options and checked on us frequently throughout our meal.

Bottom line: Authentic Dominican food in large portions abound at El Tipico. The tasty, filling food will leave you full and longing for more. A large lunch for two with tax and many leftovers totaled $37.10.

DETAILS

El Tipico

410 W. Emmaus Ave., Allentown

610-791-0822

Hours: 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Mon.-Wed.; 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Thurs.; 10 a.m.-midnight Fri.; 9 a.m.-midnight Sat.; 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sun.

Prices: Appetizers: $1-$15; salads: $6-$8; entrees: $5.50-$15; sides: $1.50-$2.50; drinks: $1-$6.50; desserts: $2.50

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: In a commercial area near South Fourth Street and Emmaus Avenue, next to a Dunkin Donuts. Parking in lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704