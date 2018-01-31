Restaurant review: Alfie's Kitchen in Forks Township

Alfie’s Kitchen in Forks Township is part of a restaurant renaissance, joining Sam’s Bagels & Deli and Red White & Que Smokehouse at the Park Plaza shopping center. Open since mid-August, Alfie’s is named after owner Al Crivellaro, who runs the restaurant with his daughter.

Tucked comfortably in a corner spot in the shopping center, Alfie’s has a breakfast menu with a diner vibe but throws in some interesting takes on classic dishes, as well as an interesting lunch menu.

Alfie’s has the usual omelet, egg, pancake and French toast options, but gets into interesting territory with creations such as banana and walnut-stuffed French toast, PB&J French toast and peaches and cream pancakes.

The crab Benedict, a Dutch omelet (scrapple, sausage and cheese) and apple cinnamon pancakes also intrigued. Likewise, the lunch menu has the usual meatball parm, grilled cheese and cheeseburgers, but also has sandwiches featuring a savory smoked Gouda, an open-face Reuben and veggie burgers.

Setting and decor: Alfie’s throws off a diner vibe but without the stereotypical counter and booths. It is a more traditional small restaurant, set with tables and chairs for about 60. Serene baby blue walls, black furniture and a light wood floor are lit by ample sunlight.

The decor is plain, with only a few photographs decorating the walls. A TV with ESPN on added a welcome distraction while I waited for my food. The atmosphere was rather quiet other than the sportscasters and provided for a nice morning respite.

Food: For breakfast I chose the peanut butter and jelly French toast ($7.45), which thrilled my inner child. A morning take on the classic school lunch, it consisted of three large pieces of Texas toast doused in thick globs of peanut butter and a healthy drizzle of grape jelly. It was wholly rich and decadent. A light dusting of powdered sugar made for a nicer plating without overdoing the already very sweet dish. I wish the toast itself had been cooked a bit longer, but otherwise it was satisfactory. If you’re looking for a taste of childhood nostalgia, this hits the mark. I also ordered a side of home fries ($1.75) that were well seasoned, skin-on diced potatoes.

I decided to get a takeout lunch order, and chose one of the more interesting-sounding items. A big fan of Reuben sandwiches, I decided to try the Reuben wrap ($8.95). Following the traditional recipe, it came stuffed with loads of corned beef, a layer of Swiss cheese, a light helping of Russian dressing, and lots of tangy and delicious sauerkraut with a dab of mustard. It was a very enjoyable take on a deli classic, perfect for a quick lunch on the go. It came with a side of tater tots, which were unremarkable but still good.

Service: The restaurant was fairly empty when I stopped in for a late breakfast. My waitress was quick to seat me, attentive to refill my coffee frequently and checked in throughout my meal to see how it was going. She was convivial and made my experience an enjoyable one. The food came out in a reasonable amount of time, and my takeout order didn’t take much extra time.

Bottom line: Alfie’s is a great breakfast or lunch stop, even if for a takeout meal. The menu has staples of classic diner food with additional creative options. Breakfast for one and a takeout lunch on one visit totaled $21.08 with tax.

DETAILS

Alfie's Kitchen

1800 Sullivan Trail, Forks Township

610-829-1660

Hours: 7 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.-Sun.

Prices: Eggs and omelets: $4.95-$9.95; stacks: $4.95-$7.95; Benedicts: $8.45-$8.95; breakfast sandwiches: $3.95-$5.95; lunch sandwiches: $5.95-$8.95; burgers and wraps: $7.95-$9.95; salads: $7.95-$8.95; sides: $1.25-$4.95

Bar: No

Credit cards: Yes

Handicapped accessible: Yes

Location: At the rear of the Park Plaza shopping center, four miles northeast of the Route 22/Route 33 interchange and two miles from downtown Easton. Parking available in a shared lot.

Glenn Koehler is a freelance writer. He attempts to remain anonymous during restaurant visits.

jodi.duckett@mcall.com

Twitter @goguidelv

610-820-6704