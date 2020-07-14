Restaurant Retractable Roofs Enhance Outdoor Patios

Bethany, CT ( RestaurantNews.com ) Roll-A-Cover ’s restaurant retractable roofs allow for year-round use of a restaurant’s outdoor patio space. Firstly, when the weather becomes inclement, outdoor patios are unusable, which eliminates a large amount of a restaurant’s seating. However, with just the push of a button, Roll-A-Cover’s retractable roofs open and close. Therefore, the patio space is usable regardless of the weather. With a motorized roof, restaurants never lose revenue on their outdoor patio space.

Additionally, the glass retractable roof provides a ‘WOW’ factor that leaves patrons in awe of the state-of-the-art outdoor enclosure system. Restaurants should also keep in mind that Roll-A-Cover’s commercial restaurant patio enclosures help generate better reviews, which helps generate more customers! Reviewers often talk about a restaurant’s retractable roof, just look at Yelp! The experience is a crucial component of restaurant dining and Roll-A-Cover’s glass roofs create a one-of-a-kind experience.

Year-round outdoor dining means year-round bookings for private parties and events. Guests never have to worry about having to cancel if the weather is inclement. This is a huge added benefit of having a retractable enclosure and will also help increase the amount of bookings you receive.

Contact sales@rollacover.com or (203) 393-7292 today to add a custom retractable roof to your restaurant’s outdoor patio!

About Roll-A-Cover, International

Roll-A-Cover, International is America’s largest manufacturer of trackless retractable enclosure products. When the weather becomes inclement you will quickly and easily be able to close your retractable enclosure and still be able to utilize your outdoor area. This allows your customers to be outdoors or indoors rather than having a permanent structure year-round. Roll-A-Cover has earned 14 North American awards for its retractable enclosure products and is continuing to cover restaurant patios, rooftops, and swimming pools across the globe. Don’t waste valuable outdoor dining space and lose money. Generate revenue year-round with a Roll-A-Cover retractable enclosure or retractable roof system. For more information, please visit www.rollacover.com , call 866-393-7292, or email sales@rollacover.com . You can also follow us on social media @rollacover!

Roll-A-Cover’s got you covered!