Restaurant Playbooks Joins Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) as New Silver Partner

Westfield, NJ ( RestaurantNews.com ) The Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) is pleased to announce a new sponsor relationship with Restaurant Playbooks , a restaurant industry eLearning provider focused on helping operators attract, onboard, and retain ‘Hospitality All-Stars’ with mobile-friendly microlearning.

“Restaurant Playbooks is dedicated to supporting the post-pandemic needs of hospitality operators seeking to leverage technology for developing their workforce,” said Serah Morrissey, CHART President and Senior Director of Human Resources of the InterContinental Hotel MSP in Minneapolis, MN. “Our CHART trainers will appreciate the results-focused implementation support of Restaurant Playbooks, which will allow them to quickly and cost effectively implement an effective eLearning program.”

“Every training professional wants to deliver the highest quality training to their employees, and be able to prove measurable returns on their training investment. With the war on talent in full swing, many training departments are seriously lacking the time and resources to develop and implement an eLearning program that supports the mission critical challenges of re-skilling and onboarding new hires,” noted Bob Duprey, Founder of Restaurant Playbooks. “We have immense respect for restaurant trainers, operators, managers, and their teams that put their hard work and reputation on the line, every hour, every shift, every day. We are very excited to be joining CHART and look forward to learning how we can serve and support the CHART community.”

CHART currently has the following partners who support its mission:

Platinum: ServSuccess/National Restaurant Association and the America Hotel and Lodging Educational Institute (AHLEI)

Silver: DiscoverLink, Inkling, Legacy Event Productions, Schoox, Wisetail, World Manager, and Restaurant Playbooks

Bronze: Creative Restaurant Solutions, People & Performance Strategies, and the Wine and Spirits Education Trust

Alliance: Dine Out for No Kid Hungry/Share our Strength, HR in Hospitality Conference, International Food and Beverage Technology Association (IFBTA), Multicultural Foodservice Hospitality Alliance (MFHA), and Children of Restaurant Employees (CORE)

Contact:

Lisa Marovec

CHART

312-405-2634

lisa@chart.org

About CHART

CHART ( chart.org ), a non-profit professional association founded in 1970, is the leading resource for the development and advancement of hospitality training professionals and their organizations. With more than 600 members from more than 350 restaurant, foodservice, and lodging companies, CHART represents a workforce of almost three million. CHART includes all facets of hospitality training, learning, and performance professionals; from entry level to senior executive. CHART’s mission is to develop hospitality training professionals to improve performance through access to networks, education, and resources. Follow CHART on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter at @CHARTtrainers.

About Restaurant Playbooks

Restaurant Playbooks is a team of passionate and seasoned Restaurant Operations and Learning & Development professionals with extensive experience developing and implementing eLearning solutions that deliver measurable business results. Prior to starting Restaurant Playbooks, Founder Bob Duprey developed and delivered eLearning solutions in over 150 Fortune 500 companies, including 6 of the top 10 QSRs. Their mission is to help restaurant operators implement high impact eLearning solutions used by industry leaders at a fraction of the time and costs. For more information, visit Restaurant Playbooks.

The post Restaurant Playbooks Joins Council of Hotel and Restaurant Trainers (CHART) as New Silver Partner first appeared on RestaurantNews.com.