Restaurant openings: CTA-themed taco shop, plus pizza and burger restaurant expansions

Jose Bustos had always wanted to open a restaurant, but struggled to find a concept that worked. It was while hungry and riding the Blue Line that he got the idea for Chicago Taco Authority, which shares the same acronym as the citywide transit service. Bustos is now cooking up both traditional and gourmet tacos in Old Irving Park.

Chicago Taco Authority has 10 tacos on the menu. Some are traditional, such as carne asada, al pastor and chile rellenos for vegetarians, garnished simply with cilantro and onion. But Bustos also wanted to give people the option of trying gourmet tacos, like the surf ’n’ turf and the bloody mary, made with bacon-wrapped shrimp.

“Sometimes you feel like gourmet, and sometimes you just want the traditional taco,” Bustos said. “Have something today, and then tomorrow, try something else.”

No surprise here, but the decor of CTA is transit-themed. Local artists created a graffiti mural on one wall, and another looks like the side of a CTA train, and Bustos is particularly proud of the vintage elements he’s procured by word-of-mouth and online sales.

“It’s stuff people had in their garages collecting dust,” Bustos said. “They felt better to have it displayed somewhere.”

Objects like a bus stop destination roll, a newsstand (where patrons now get their silverware) and a vintage phone booth have been hits with customers, many of whom have taken pictures with them.

He said that clientele has been mixed, with some people coming from farther away to see the decor and others coming in from the neighborhood to get some good food.

“I wanted people to get an experience out of it, not just, ‘I’m going to eat tacos,’” Bustos explained. “I’m just a local neighbor who just wanted to take pride and has passion for this restaurant. I want to make it feel extra-special, and I like providing that neighborly feel, where you can see the owner and talk to him.”

4219 W. Irving Park, 773-282-8226.

OPENINGS

AVONDALE — Crawford’s Food & Spirits is serving comfort food, like the Boss Hog, made with slow-braised carnitas, ham, chipotle wine sauce, roasted red pepper, cilantro, queso fresco and a Whistle Pig whiskey maple glaze. 3938 W. School St., 773-853-2961, crawfordschicago.com.

STREETERVILLE — Small Cheval, the popular Hogsalt restaurant group diner, will open its latest location Sunday, bringing its burgers and fries that have a cult following. This comes just in the nick of time because Au Cheval is closed until Jan. 17 while it undergoes renovation, so you can still load up on some cheesy burgers and aioli at the new location. 1345 N. Wells St., smallcheval.com

THE LOOP — Although Glazed and Infused has closed all its locations, doughnuts are still very much alive in Chicago. Stan’s Donuts & Coffee has opened a flagship store, which not only offers its signature fare, but will also have 10 cold-brew coffees on tap, in addition to tea and a full coffee and espresso bar. Stan’s will also serve gelato and cronuts. This is the company’s ninth store, with another coming this spring. 181 N. Michigan Ave, 312-955-3100, stansdonutschicago.com

SOUTH LOOP — Blaze Pizza will open a fifth Chicago location this spring on South State Street. This California-based pizza chain offers signature pizzas, as well as an option to build your own. 511 S. State St., blazepizza.com

ANDERSONVILLE — Hutch Kitchen & Bar has opened its third location, serving brunch and dinner, according to Eater. It is taking over the former Cantina 1910 space. 1477 W. Winnemac Ave., 773-672-4900, hutchamericankitchenbar.com

SOUTH LOOP — Lowcountry will open a second location in early 2018, serving shrimp, crawfish and crab leg boils in a bag. Patrons can pick a protein, a sauce, a spice level and add-ons, or pick a pre-set seafood bag. 1132 S. Wabash Ave., 773-996-9997, lowcountrychicago.com

OAK BROOK — Roka Akor will open a new restaurant in Oakbrook Center, offering Japanese and domestic Wagyu beef selections, including certified Kobe beef. The restaurant will also offer prime American cuts, sushi, robata-grilled fish and desserts like chocolate cake and ube pot de creme. This is the Michelin Guide-recommended restaurant’s sixth location. 166 Oakbrook Center, 630-634-7652, rokaakor.com

GLENVIEW — Popular Joong Boo Market opened its second location, with a food court and Korean grocery store items. 600 Milwaukee Ave., joongboomarket.com

RIVER NORTH — Marchesa is now open, serving French-, Italian- and Spanish-style favorites, like paella, mushroom ravioli and caviar parfaits. The restaurant also has a wine list that features sparkling wines and Champagne. 535 N. Wells St., 312-527-9535, marchesachicago.com

CLOSINGS

WEST ROGERS PARK — Mom’s Bake Shop has closed after more than 30 years because the owners are retiring. Customers loved the Filipino-style ube macapuno cake, which is made with the purple yam ube and coconut. 2415 W. Peterson Ave.

BOYSTOWN — Horizon Cafe has closed. A Facebook post from the restaurant thanked its “loyal clientele” and hinted at a “new role.” 3805 N. Broadway.

EDGEBROOK — Ivy’s Burgers, Hot Dogs & Fries has closed, as first reported by LTH Forum. 5419 W. Devon Ave.

NORTH CENTER — Mr. B’s BBQ has closed. An announcement on its Facebook page said it will be staying in the area and focusing on catering, with more information coming soon. 4160 N. Lincoln Ave.

LINCOLN PARK — Aquitaine has closed, according to social media. Chef Holly Willoughby expressed her thanks for seven years in business and told patrons to stay tuned for her next adventure. 2221 N. Lincoln Ave.

RAVENSWOOD — Ampersand Wine Bar closed last week with owners saying they fought hard to beat the “staggering industry odds.” 4845 N. Damen Ave.

LINCOLN PARK — Wiki Wiki Poke Co. has closed, Eater reported. 2665 N. Clark St.

LOGAN SQUARE — The General has closed, according to social media posts. The last days of operation are Friday and Saturday. 2528 N. California Ave.

THE LOOP — Cavanaugh’s has closed after 28 years. 53 W. Jackson Blvd.

NAPERVILLE — Heaven on Seven, Haagen-Dazs and Popcorn Palace have all closed. 224 S. Main St., 30 W. Jefferson Ave.

OLD TOWN — Garlic and Chili is moving to a new space at 1512 N. LaSalle Drive with an expected opening date of Feb. 2, Eater reported. 1232 N. LaSalle Drive.

STREETERVILLE — 52Eighty Rooftop Lounge is closed to the general public and will only be open for private events.. 166 E. Superior St.

