Restaurant news, openings and closings to know

Last month, Emporium Arcade Bar was hit with a cheeky cease-and-desist letter for its “Stranger Things”-themed pop-up, but it seems the trend of friendly PR stunts continues. Moneygun, 16” on Center’s West Loop cocktail bar, has been slapped for its own homage to chain restaurant TGI Friday’s.

The bar was planning on dressing up as “TGI Moneygun” for Halloween (now through Halloween), but the chain’s legal team put the kibosh on that. “It’s certainly a rite of passage to dress up as your personal hero for Halloween,” the letter says, but “trademark law requires us to protect our brands and take action against any use that might cause confusion or diminish the value of our trademarks.”

To make sure there weren’t any hard feelings, TGI Friday’s sent the Moneygun crew a package of signature-branded flair. Switching up its theme, Moneygun has redubbed its party “wtfMoneygun,” short for “Wear The Flair.” 660 W. Lake St., 312-600-0600

ROSCOE VILLAGE — Mod Pizza has opened its 14th location, in Roscoe Village. The fast casual pizza company will also be launching its latest seasonal pizza, the Kane, made with Mama Lil’s Sweet Hot Peppers, red sauce, mozzarella, pepperoni and red onion, and topped with fresh spinach and gorgonzola. 643 N. Western Ave., 872-204-3855, modpizza.com

RIVER NORTH — More Cupcakes is closing its retail shop and bakery at the end of the month to open a showroom-by-appointment location. The bakery was too small to keep up with demand, the owners said, and they had to take advantage of an opportunity for growth. 320 W. Ohio St., morecupcakes.com

ROSEMONT — The former Kings Dining & Entertainment space will be opening Nov. 18 as The Draft Room after a complete renovation of the space. The elevated sports bar features 40 beers on tap and three 14-foot HD LED display panels. 5505 Park Place, 847-233-0099, kings-de.com

NAPERVILLE — Pete Miller’s Steak and Seafood, opening Nov. 7, will offer aged steaks, chicken, chops, seafood, sides and dessert, plus nightly jazz performances. This is the restaurant’s second location — its first is in Evanston. 3032 English Rows Ave., petemillers.com

THE LOOP — Sweetgreen opened its fourth location, near Millennium Park. The salad chain serves seasonal and DIY salads, warm bowls and juices. 150 N. Michigan Ave., 312-471-0300, sweetgreen.com

WEST LOOP GATE — Small Cheval opened its second location along the Chicago River, offering downtown denizens its signature burgers, fries and shakes. 150 N. Riverside Plaza, smallcheval.com

ICYMI:

PILSEN — Ca Phe Da opened in Pilsen this week; it’s owned by the owners of HaiSous and is serving up Vietnamese coffee and baked goods.

LOGAN SQUARE — Johnny’s Grill and Mezcaleria Las Flores are closing this week. Owners cited financial issues.

NORTH CENTER — Knife has closed, Eater reported. The restaurant lasted a year.

