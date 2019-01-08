Restaurant news: Italian sandwiches in DTLA, and Moo on Mission in South Pasadena closes

E Stretto

A sandwich shop called E Stretto is now serving Italian-influenced sandwiches in the front area of Bar Clacson in Downtown. Ciabatta-based sandwiches include The Ill Papa with mortadella, capicola, chorizo and a house giardiniera, while a short list of biodynamic wines is also on the menu.

351 S. Broadway, Los Angeles, (213) 265-7477, strettobros.com

Jones Coffee Roasters

Jones Coffee Roasters is taking over Mother Moo Creamery’s recently closed Moo on Mission space in South Pasadena. Owner Chuck Jones has plans to open a new retail location here, hopefully in the next one to two months, and to serve scoops and shakes featuring Fosselman’s ice cream in time for summer.

1006 Mission St., Pasadena, jonescoffeeroasters.com

H Cafe

H Cafe is now open in Koreatown for short rib egg sandwiches and lattes in the morning, fried chicken and patty melts at lunch and strip steaks with guava Jarritos-and-reposado Palomas in the evening.

3200 W. 8th St., Los Angeles, (213) 389-6140, hcafes.com

Songbird Café

There’s a new, daytime-only cafe in Chinatown called Songbird Café. The restaurant serves coffee and tea sourced by Tradecraft Outfitters on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., then the space turns into a DJ-assisted cocktail lounge Wednesday through Saturday nights. Drinks include the Songbird, a highball with gin, grapefruit and atomized rose. The space is discreetly tucked into Blossom Plaza. Look for the window painted with a giant bird.

900 N. Broadway Ste. #1050, Los Angeles, songbirdcafela.com

Closings

Following 47 years of operation, Valentino closed in Santa Monica on Jan. 1. The restaurant was an Italian fine-dining institution that first introduced Angelenos to imported regional ingredients such as prosciutto and balsamic vinegar. And owner Piero Selvaggio was known for his legendarily warm greetings. Selvaggio is now focused on opening Newport Beach’s Louie’s By the Bay with partner Rob Salisbury of El Cholo.

The Ponte, Scott Conant’s Beverly Boulevard Italian restaurant with local restaurateur Stephane Bombet, is temporarily closed following service on New Year’s Eve. Bombet tells us a complete remodel of the space is underway after five years under his operation, including needed alterations to the patio’s celebrated tree outgrowing its planter. Menus will be almost entirely refreshed, with a targeted reopening in early April.

Plan Check’s five-year-old Fairfax location is now closed. The shuttered restaurant is survived by Plan Check’s Downtown, Santa Monica and original West LA locations, while founder Terry Heller tells us that he’s no longer involved with the restaurants.

