Restaurant Michael closing in March; Jean Banchet winner George Trois going on hiatus

Chef/owner Michael Lachowicz is closing Restaurant Michael (64 Green Bay Road, Winnetka) and placing his restaurant-within-a-restaurant George Trois on hiatus, but is assuring fans, “My team and I aren’t going anywhere.”

Restaurant Michael and George Trois will close March 3, but George Trois will reopen May 2.

If indeed Lachowicz and staff “aren’t going anywhere,” the move would appear to pave the way for George Trois, which two weeks ago won the Jean Banchet Award for Restaurant of the Year, to expand beyond its current 20-seat capacity. Either that, or the Restaurant Michael space will convert into a different, presumably simpler, concept.

But the latter option shouldn’t take two months to accomplish, so the more likely scenario is that Lachowicz will ride that Banchet Award wave.

“Stay tuned for details,” was Lachowicz’s enigmatic line.

