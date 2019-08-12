Restaurant Marketing Ideas for September

As summer gives way to fall, many families find that their busier schedules just don’t allow for dining out on a regular basis. But September offers restaurant owners and operators many restaurant marketing opportunities to help build traffic and sales.
September is a great time to roll out some of your restaurant’s top breakfast, chicken, mushroom and rice recipes as the entire month is devoted to those products.
September also offers many special days and foods that can be worked into your restaurant marketing plan, including Acorn Squash, Apple Dumplings, Butterscotch Pudding, Cheese Pizza, Cheeseburgers, Cherries Jubilee, Cherry Popovers, Chocolate, Coffee Ice Cream, Corned Beef Hash, Cream-Filled Donuts, Guacamole, Hoagies, Hot Cross Buns, Ice Cream Cones, Linguine, Macademia Nuts, Pancakes, Peanuts, Pecan Cookies, Salami, Strawberry Cream Pie, Welsh Rarebit and White Chocolate.
Beverage marketing days include Beer, Chocolate Milkshakes, Coffee, Hot Mulled Cider, Creme de Menthe and Rum Punch.
Help guests celebrate the special people in their lives on days devoted to Mom, kids, grandparents, neighbors, parents and wives. And don’t forget that newspaper carriers, guys with beards, programmers, pharmacists, lumberjacks, hunters, fishermen, pirates and Hobbits also need some love.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for September:
Better Breakfast Month
National Chicken Month
National Honey Month
National Mushroom Month
National Rice Month
Baby Safety Month
International Square Dancing Month
Little League Month
National Courtesy Month
National Guide Dog Month
National Hispanic Heritage Month
National Preparedness Month
National Wilderness Month
1 – National Cherry Popover Day
2 – Labor Day
3 – National Welsh Rarebit Day
4 – National Macadamia Nut Day
4 – Newspaper Carrier Day
4 – National Wildlife Day
5 – National Cheese Pizza Day
6 – National Coffee Ice Cream Day
6 – National Read a Book Day
6 – Lazy Mom’s Day
7 – National Acorn Squash Day
7 – Salami Day
7 – World Beard Day
8 – International Literacy Day
8 – National Grandparents Day
9 – Teddy Bear Day
9 – Wonderful Weirdos Day
10 – National TV Dinner Day
10 – Swap Ideas Day
11 – National Day of Service and Remembrance
11 – Hot Cross Buns Day
11 – Make Your Bed Day
12 – National Chocolate Milkshake Day
13 – Uncle Sam Day
13 – National Peanut Day
13 – Day of the Programmer
13 – Positive Thinking Day
14 – National Eat a Hoagie Day
14 – National Cream-Filled Donut Day
15 – National Linguine Day
15 – National Creme de Menthe Day
15 – Wife Appreciation Day
15 – National Gymnastics Day
15 – Make a Hat Day
16 – National Guacamole Day
16 – Working Parents Day
16 – Stepfamily Day
17 – Constitution Day
17 – National Monte Cristo Day
17 – National Apple Dumpling Day
17 – International Country Music Day
18 – National Cheeseburger Day
19 – National Butterscotch Pudding Day
19 – International Talk Like a Pirate Day
20 – National Rum Punch Day
20 – National POW/MIA Recognition Day
21 – International Eat an Apple Day
21 – National Pecan Cookie Day
21 – World Gratitude Day
21 – International Day of Peace
22 – White Chocolate Day
22 – Ice Cream Cone Day
22 – Hobbit Day
22 – Dear Diary Day
22 – American Business Women’s Day
24 – National Cherries Jubilee Day
25 – One Hit Wonder Day
25 – World Pharmacists Day
25 – National Women’s Health & Fitness Day
26 – National Better Breakfast Day
26 – National Love Note Day
26 – Lumberjack Day
27 – National Corned Beef Hash Day
27 – World Tourism Day
28 – National Drink Beer Day
28 – National Strawberry Cream Pie Day
28 – National Family Health and Fitness Day USA
28 – National Hunting and Fishing Day
28 – National Good Neighbor Day
29 – VFW Day
29 – National Coffee Day
29 – World Heart Day
30 – National Hot Mulled Cider Day
