Restaurant Marketing Ideas for September

As summer gives way to fall, many families find that their busier schedules just don’t allow for dining out on a regular basis. But September offers restaurant owners and operators many restaurant marketing opportunities to help build traffic and sales.

September is a great time to roll out some of your restaurant’s top breakfast, chicken, mushroom and rice recipes as the entire month is devoted to those products.

September also offers many special days and foods that can be worked into your restaurant marketing plan, including Acorn Squash, Apple Dumplings, Butterscotch Pudding, Cheese Pizza, Cheeseburgers, Cherries Jubilee, Cherry Popovers, Chocolate, Coffee Ice Cream, Corned Beef Hash, Cream-Filled Donuts, Guacamole, Hoagies, Hot Cross Buns, Ice Cream Cones, Linguine, Macademia Nuts, Pancakes, Peanuts, Pecan Cookies, Salami, Strawberry Cream Pie, Welsh Rarebit and White Chocolate.

Beverage marketing days include Beer, Chocolate Milkshakes, Coffee, Hot Mulled Cider, Creme de Menthe and Rum Punch.

Help guests celebrate the special people in their lives on days devoted to Mom, kids, grandparents, neighbors, parents and wives. And don’t forget that newspaper carriers, guys with beards, programmers, pharmacists, lumberjacks, hunters, fishermen, pirates and Hobbits also need some love.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for September:

Better Breakfast Month

National Chicken Month

National Honey Month

National Mushroom Month

National Rice Month

Baby Safety Month

International Square Dancing Month

Little League Month

National Courtesy Month

National Guide Dog Month

National Hispanic Heritage Month

National Preparedness Month

National Wilderness Month

1 – National Cherry Popover Day

2 – Labor Day

3 – National Welsh Rarebit Day

4 – National Macadamia Nut Day

4 – Newspaper Carrier Day

4 – National Wildlife Day

5 – National Cheese Pizza Day

6 – National Coffee Ice Cream Day

6 – National Read a Book Day

6 – Lazy Mom’s Day

7 – National Acorn Squash Day

7 – Salami Day

7 – World Beard Day

8 – International Literacy Day

8 – National Grandparents Day

9 – Teddy Bear Day

9 – Wonderful Weirdos Day

10 – National TV Dinner Day

10 – Swap Ideas Day

11 – National Day of Service and Remembrance

11 – Hot Cross Buns Day

11 – Make Your Bed Day

12 – National Chocolate Milkshake Day

13 – Uncle Sam Day

13 – National Peanut Day

13 – Day of the Programmer

13 – Positive Thinking Day

14 – National Eat a Hoagie Day

14 – National Cream-Filled Donut Day

15 – National Linguine Day

15 – National Creme de Menthe Day

15 – Wife Appreciation Day

15 – National Gymnastics Day

15 – Make a Hat Day

16 – National Guacamole Day

16 – Working Parents Day

16 – Stepfamily Day

17 – Constitution Day

17 – National Monte Cristo Day

17 – National Apple Dumpling Day

17 – International Country Music Day

18 – National Cheeseburger Day

19 – National Butterscotch Pudding Day

19 – International Talk Like a Pirate Day

20 – National Rum Punch Day

20 – National POW/MIA Recognition Day

21 – International Eat an Apple Day

21 – National Pecan Cookie Day

21 – World Gratitude Day

21 – International Day of Peace

22 – White Chocolate Day

22 – Ice Cream Cone Day

22 – Hobbit Day

22 – Dear Diary Day

22 – American Business Women’s Day

24 – National Cherries Jubilee Day

25 – One Hit Wonder Day

25 – World Pharmacists Day

25 – National Women’s Health & Fitness Day

26 – National Better Breakfast Day

26 – National Love Note Day

26 – Lumberjack Day

27 – National Corned Beef Hash Day

27 – World Tourism Day

28 – National Drink Beer Day

28 – National Strawberry Cream Pie Day

28 – National Family Health and Fitness Day USA

28 – National Hunting and Fishing Day

28 – National Good Neighbor Day

29 – VFW Day

29 – National Coffee Day

29 – World Heart Day

30 – National Hot Mulled Cider Day

