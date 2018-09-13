Restaurant Marketing Ideas for October

Coming up with fresh restaurant marketing ideas can sometimes be difficult for restaurant owners and operators. Fortunately, October lays out a tasty selection of food focused days that offer up the right ingredients to help build your restaurant’s marketing menu.

As October is National Pizza Month, pizza deals and promotions are a natural fit. National Chili Month shares the spotlight with pizza. Spicy, chunky, with or without beans . . . there’s nothing like a nice, hearty bowl of chili to warm your guests down to their toes.

For beverage marketing, October offers Liqueur Day, Frappe Day and Vodka Day.

Other food related days include Chicken Cacciatore Day, Egg Day, Fried Scallops Day, Greasy Food Day, Gumbo Day, Pasta Day, Seafood Bisque Day, Taco Day, Vegetarian Day, Wild Food Day and more.

Restaurants looking to sweeten things up a bit can look forward to Angel Food Cake Day, Apple Betty Day, Boston Cream Pie Day, Brandied Fruit Day, Candy Apple Day, Caramel Custard Day, Chocolate Cupcake Day, Chocolate Day, Dessert Day and Pumpkin Cheesecake Day.

Special days for the month include Boss’s Day and Mother-In-Law Day. If you really want to think outside the box, imagine the fun that can be had with Mad Hatter Day, Bald and Free Day, Howl At The Moon Day and, of course, Halloween.

And don’t forget: as the weather chills and the leaves fall from the trees, there will also be opportunities to set up tasting booths at local fall festivals.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for October:

National Caramel Month

National Chili Month

National Cookie Month

National Pizza Month

National Bullying Prevention Month

National Fire Prevention Month

National Work And Family Month

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Italian Heritage Month

Pastor’s Appreciation Month

1 – World Vegetarian Day

2 – National Fried Scallops Day

2 – National Custodial Worker Day

3 – National Caramel Custard Day

3 – Techies Day

3 – Boyfriend’s Day

4 – National Vodka Day

4 – National Taco Day

5 – National Apple Betty Day

5 – World Teachers’ Day

5 – World Smile Day

5 – Do Something Nice Day

6 – Mad Hatter Day

6 – Physician Assistant Day

7 – National Frappe Day

8 – Thanksgiving (Canada)

8 – National Fluffernutter Day

9 – Moldy Cheese Day

9 – Fire Prevention Day

9 – Curious Events Day

10 – National Angel Food Cake Day

10 – Emergency Nurses Day

11 – National Sausage Pizza Day

11 – It’s My Party Day

11 – World Sight Day

12 – National Gumbo Day

12 – World Egg Day

12 – World Arthritis Day

12 – Cookbook Launch Day

13 – Yorkshire Pudding Day

14 – National Dessert Day

14 – Clergy Appreciation Day

14 – Be Bald And Free Day

15 – National Chicken Cacciatore Day

16 – National Liqueur Day

16 – World Food Day

16 – Department Store Day

16 – Dictionary Day

16 – Boss’s Day

17 – National Pasta Day

17 – Take Your Parents To Lunch Day

17 – Wear Something Gaudy Day

18 – National Chocolate Cupcake Day

18 – No Beard Day

19 – National Seafood Bisque Day

19 – Evaluate Your Life Day

20 – Sweetest Day

20 – National Brandied Fruit Day

21 – National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day

22 – National Nut Day

22 – Smart Is Cool Day

23 – National Boston Cream Pie Day

24 – National Bologna Day

25 – World Pasta Day

25 – National Greasy Food Day

25 – Sourest Day

25 – International Artists Day

26 – National Mincemeat Day

26 – Howl At The Moon Day

27 – American Beer Day

27 – Make A Difference Day

28 – Wild Foods Day

28 – National Chocolate Day

28 – Mother-In-Law Day

29 – National Oatmeal Day

29 – National Cat Day

30 – Haunted Refrigerator Night

30 – National Candy Corn Day

31 – Halloween

31 – National Candy Apple Day

31 – Magic Day

Need help generating some buzz for your restaurant marketing efforts? RestaurantNews.com offers an affordable, dependable, effective outlet for your restaurant news.

For more information, please visit http://www.restaurantnews.com/press-release/.