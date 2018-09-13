Restaurant Marketing Ideas for October
Coming up with fresh restaurant marketing ideas can sometimes be difficult for restaurant owners and operators. Fortunately, October lays out a tasty selection of food focused days that offer up the right ingredients to help build your restaurant’s marketing menu.
As October is National Pizza Month, pizza deals and promotions are a natural fit. National Chili Month shares the spotlight with pizza. Spicy, chunky, with or without beans . . . there’s nothing like a nice, hearty bowl of chili to warm your guests down to their toes.
For beverage marketing, October offers Liqueur Day, Frappe Day and Vodka Day.
Other food related days include Chicken Cacciatore Day, Egg Day, Fried Scallops Day, Greasy Food Day, Gumbo Day, Pasta Day, Seafood Bisque Day, Taco Day, Vegetarian Day, Wild Food Day and more.
Restaurants looking to sweeten things up a bit can look forward to Angel Food Cake Day, Apple Betty Day, Boston Cream Pie Day, Brandied Fruit Day, Candy Apple Day, Caramel Custard Day, Chocolate Cupcake Day, Chocolate Day, Dessert Day and Pumpkin Cheesecake Day.
Special days for the month include Boss’s Day and Mother-In-Law Day. If you really want to think outside the box, imagine the fun that can be had with Mad Hatter Day, Bald and Free Day, Howl At The Moon Day and, of course, Halloween.
And don’t forget: as the weather chills and the leaves fall from the trees, there will also be opportunities to set up tasting booths at local fall festivals.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for October:
National Caramel Month
National Chili Month
National Cookie Month
National Pizza Month
National Bullying Prevention Month
National Fire Prevention Month
National Work And Family Month
Breast Cancer Awareness Month
Italian Heritage Month
Pastor’s Appreciation Month
1 – World Vegetarian Day
2 – National Fried Scallops Day
2 – National Custodial Worker Day
3 – National Caramel Custard Day
3 – Techies Day
3 – Boyfriend’s Day
4 – National Vodka Day
4 – National Taco Day
5 – National Apple Betty Day
5 – World Teachers’ Day
5 – World Smile Day
5 – Do Something Nice Day
6 – Mad Hatter Day
6 – Physician Assistant Day
7 – National Frappe Day
8 – Thanksgiving (Canada)
8 – National Fluffernutter Day
9 – Moldy Cheese Day
9 – Fire Prevention Day
9 – Curious Events Day
10 – National Angel Food Cake Day
10 – Emergency Nurses Day
11 – National Sausage Pizza Day
11 – It’s My Party Day
11 – World Sight Day
12 – National Gumbo Day
12 – World Egg Day
12 – World Arthritis Day
12 – Cookbook Launch Day
13 – Yorkshire Pudding Day
14 – National Dessert Day
14 – Clergy Appreciation Day
14 – Be Bald And Free Day
15 – National Chicken Cacciatore Day
16 – National Liqueur Day
16 – World Food Day
16 – Department Store Day
16 – Dictionary Day
16 – Boss’s Day
17 – National Pasta Day
17 – Take Your Parents To Lunch Day
17 – Wear Something Gaudy Day
18 – National Chocolate Cupcake Day
18 – No Beard Day
19 – National Seafood Bisque Day
19 – Evaluate Your Life Day
20 – Sweetest Day
20 – National Brandied Fruit Day
21 – National Pumpkin Cheesecake Day
22 – National Nut Day
22 – Smart Is Cool Day
23 – National Boston Cream Pie Day
24 – National Bologna Day
25 – World Pasta Day
25 – National Greasy Food Day
25 – Sourest Day
25 – International Artists Day
26 – National Mincemeat Day
26 – Howl At The Moon Day
27 – American Beer Day
27 – Make A Difference Day
28 – Wild Foods Day
28 – National Chocolate Day
28 – Mother-In-Law Day
29 – National Oatmeal Day
29 – National Cat Day
30 – Haunted Refrigerator Night
30 – National Candy Corn Day
31 – Halloween
31 – National Candy Apple Day
31 – Magic Day
Need help generating some buzz for your restaurant marketing efforts? RestaurantNews.com offers an affordable, dependable, effective outlet for your restaurant news.
For more information, please visit http://www.restaurantnews.com/press-release/.
Latest
- McDonald’s Makes Some Core Changes to Its Baked Apple Pie
The autumnal fast-food treat features sliced, not diced, apples and a lovely lattice top
- Reese’s Peanut Butter Cup and Hershey’s Whipped Toppings Shake Up Dessert
Top off any delectable dessert with these new flavorful spray toppings that are fun to eat
- 23 Very Scary Effects of Sitting Too Much
- Childhood Traditions We Now Realize Were Super Gross
- Eat Up: Applebee’s Is Now Offering a Three-Course Meal Starting At $12
Choose a salad, appetizer and entrée from a varied selection in this limited-time-only deal