Restaurant Marketing Ideas for November

Restaurant owners and operators have a lot to be thankful for with a bountiful feast of marketing ideas in November.

For food related marketing, restaurants can explore traditional and contemporary recipes for Banana Pudding Lovers Month, Georgia Pecan Month, Peanut Butter Lovers Month and World Vegan Month.

The month also provides opportunities to help children nationwide, and to show appreciation for veterans and active duty military.

November is National Adoption Month and includes National Adoption Day. Your restaurant can make a difference in young lives by collecting donations for and by raising awareness of the more than 123,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent, loving families.

America celebrates Veterans Day on Monday, November 11th this year, and many restaurants will be offering discounts and free food to both veterans and active duty military in appreciation for their service.

Each year, more restaurant chains are opening on Thanksgiving Day to serve family and friends. Opportunities include dine-in and carryout holiday meals. Thanksgiving is also a great time to promote special items such as pies and cakes.

On Black Friday, even the most hardcore deal seekers will be worn down after camping out in front of retail chains and living off of trail mix and potato chips. Knowing that Black Friday warriors are hungry for a great deal, many restaurants will be serving up tasty deals of their own.

Don’t forget to encourage local customers to dine with you on Small Business Saturday.

For beverage marketing, November offers Cappuccino Day, Carbonated Beverages with Caffeine Day, Espresso Day and Harvey Wallbanger day.

November also serves up special days for Cashews, Cranberry Relish, Deviled Eggs, French Fried Clams, French Toast, Homemade Bread, Nachos, Sandwiches, Sardines, Scrapple, Spicy Guacamole and Stuffing.

Restaurants can also sweeten things up a bit on days celebrating Bavarian Cream Pies, Cakes, Candy, Indian Pudding, Lemon Cream Pies, Mousse, Parfaits, Peanut Butter Fudge, Sundaes and Vanilla Cupcakes.

And don’t forget Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day, and National Fast Food Day.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for November:

Banana Pudding Lovers Month

National Georgia Pecan Month

National Vegan Month

Peanut Butter Lovers Month

National Adoption Month

1 – National French Fried Clam Day

1 – Vinegar Day

1 – World Vegan Day

2 – National Deviled Egg Day

3 – Daylight Saving Time Ends

3 – National Sandwich Day

3 – Housewife’s Day

3 – Zero Tasking Day

4 – National Candy Day

4 – Use Your Common Sense Day

4 – King Tut Day

6 – National Nachos Day

6 – Saxophone Day

7 – International Stout Day

7 – National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day

7 – Men Make Dinner Day

8 – National Cappuccino Day

8 – National Harvey Wallbanger Day

8 – Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day

9 – National Scrapple Day

10 – USMC Day

10 – National Vanilla Cupcake Day

10 – Sesame Street Day

10 – Forget-Me-Not Day

10 – International Tongue Twister Day

11 – Veterans Day

11 – National Sundae Day

11 – Origami Day

12 – National Pizza with the Works (Except Anchovies) Day

13 – National Indian Pudding Day

13 – World Kindness Day

14 – National Spicy Guacamole Day

14 – National Pickle Day

15 – National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day

15 – National Raisin Bran Cereal Day

15 – America Recycles Day

16 – National Fast Food Day

16 – Button Day

17 – National Baklava Day

17 – Homemade Bread Day

17 – International Student Day

18 – National Vichyssoise Day

19 – Carbonated Beverage with Caffeine Day

19 – International Men’s Day

20 – National Peanut Butter Fudge Day

21 – National Stuffing Day

21 – World Hello Day

22 – National Cranberry Relish Day

22 – Go For A Ride Day

23 – National Espresso Day

23 – National Eat A Cranberry Day

23 – National Cashew Day

23 – National Adoption Day

24 – National Sardine Day

24 – Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day

25 – National Parfait Day

26 – National Cake Day

27 – National Bavarian Cream Pie Day

28 – Thanksgiving Day

28 – National French Toast Day

29 – Black Friday

29 – Throw Out Your Leftovers Day

29 – National Lemon Cream Pie Day

29 – Maize Day

29 – Electronic Greetings Day

29 – Square Dancing Day

30 – National Mousse Day

30 – Small Business Saturday

30 – Computer Security Day

