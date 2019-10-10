Restaurant Marketing Ideas for November

Restaurant owners and operators have a lot to be thankful for with a bountiful feast of marketing ideas in November.
For food related marketing, restaurants can explore traditional and contemporary recipes for Banana Pudding Lovers Month, Georgia Pecan Month, Peanut Butter Lovers Month and World Vegan Month.
The month also provides opportunities to help children nationwide, and to show appreciation for veterans and active duty military.
November is National Adoption Month and includes National Adoption Day. Your restaurant can make a difference in young lives by collecting donations for and by raising awareness of the more than 123,000 children in foster care waiting to find permanent, loving families.
America celebrates Veterans Day on Monday, November 11th this year, and many restaurants will be offering discounts and free food to both veterans and active duty military in appreciation for their service.
Each year, more restaurant chains are opening on Thanksgiving Day to serve family and friends. Opportunities include dine-in and carryout holiday meals. Thanksgiving is also a great time to promote special items such as pies and cakes.
On Black Friday, even the most hardcore deal seekers will be worn down after camping out in front of retail chains and living off of trail mix and potato chips. Knowing that Black Friday warriors are hungry for a great deal, many restaurants will be serving up tasty deals of their own.
Don’t forget to encourage local customers to dine with you on Small Business Saturday.
For beverage marketing, November offers Cappuccino Day, Carbonated Beverages with Caffeine Day, Espresso Day and Harvey Wallbanger day.
November also serves up special days for Cashews, Cranberry Relish, Deviled Eggs, French Fried Clams, French Toast, Homemade Bread, Nachos, Sandwiches, Sardines, Scrapple, Spicy Guacamole and Stuffing.
Restaurants can also sweeten things up a bit on days celebrating Bavarian Cream Pies, Cakes, Candy, Indian Pudding, Lemon Cream Pies, Mousse, Parfaits, Peanut Butter Fudge, Sundaes and Vanilla Cupcakes.
And don’t forget Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day, and National Fast Food Day.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for November:
Banana Pudding Lovers Month
National Georgia Pecan Month
National Vegan Month
Peanut Butter Lovers Month
National Adoption Month
1 – National French Fried Clam Day
1 – Vinegar Day
1 – World Vegan Day
2 – National Deviled Egg Day
3 – Daylight Saving Time Ends
3 – National Sandwich Day
3 – Housewife’s Day
3 – Zero Tasking Day
4 – National Candy Day
4 – Use Your Common Sense Day
4 – King Tut Day
6 – National Nachos Day
6 – Saxophone Day
7 – International Stout Day
7 – National Bittersweet Chocolate with Almonds Day
7 – Men Make Dinner Day
8 – National Cappuccino Day
8 – National Harvey Wallbanger Day
8 – Cook Something Bold and Pungent Day
9 – National Scrapple Day
10 – USMC Day
10 – National Vanilla Cupcake Day
10 – Sesame Street Day
10 – Forget-Me-Not Day
10 – International Tongue Twister Day
11 – Veterans Day
11 – National Sundae Day
11 – Origami Day
12 – National Pizza with the Works (Except Anchovies) Day
13 – National Indian Pudding Day
13 – World Kindness Day
14 – National Spicy Guacamole Day
14 – National Pickle Day
15 – National Spicy Hermit Cookie Day
15 – National Raisin Bran Cereal Day
15 – America Recycles Day
16 – National Fast Food Day
16 – Button Day
17 – National Baklava Day
17 – Homemade Bread Day
17 – International Student Day
18 – National Vichyssoise Day
19 – Carbonated Beverage with Caffeine Day
19 – International Men’s Day
20 – National Peanut Butter Fudge Day
21 – National Stuffing Day
21 – World Hello Day
22 – National Cranberry Relish Day
22 – Go For A Ride Day
23 – National Espresso Day
23 – National Eat A Cranberry Day
23 – National Cashew Day
23 – National Adoption Day
24 – National Sardine Day
24 – Celebrate Your Unique Talent Day
25 – National Parfait Day
26 – National Cake Day
27 – National Bavarian Cream Pie Day
28 – Thanksgiving Day
28 – National French Toast Day
29 – Black Friday
29 – Throw Out Your Leftovers Day
29 – National Lemon Cream Pie Day
29 – Maize Day
29 – Electronic Greetings Day
29 – Square Dancing Day
30 – National Mousse Day
30 – Small Business Saturday
30 – Computer Security Day
