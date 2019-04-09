Restaurant Marketing Ideas for May

According to the National Restaurant Association, Mother’s Day is the most popular day of the year to dine out. But your restaurant marketing efforts don’t have to end there. Savvy restaurant owners and operators know that there are many special days in May that can be used with promotional activities.

Mother’s Day isn’t the only day in May that your restaurant can honor someone special. There’s also the International Day of Families, Brothers and Sisters Day, Visit Your Relatives Day, International Firefighters Day, International Nurses Day, School Principal’s Day, National School Nurse Day, National Receptionists Day, and National Waiters and Waitresses Day. And don’t forget Military Spouse Appreciation Day and Memorial Day. May is also Military Appreciation Month.

The entire month is devoted to food as May is National Asparagus Month, National Barbecue Month, National Chocolate Custard Month, National Egg Month, National Hamburger Month, National Salad Month, National Salsa Month and National Strawberry Month. You can also take advantage of National Photography Month by posting great food photos on Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.

For more menu marketing ideas, take advantage of special food days devoted to Apple Pie, Blueberry Cheesecake, Brisket, Buttermilk Biscuits, Cheese Souffle, Cherry Cobbler, Chocolate Chips, Chocolate Custard, Chocolate Parfait, Coconut Cream Pie, Devil’s Food Cake, Escargot, Hamburgers, Nutty Fudge, Orange Juice, Pizza, Quiche Lorraine, Roast Leg of Lamb, Salad, Shrimp, Truffles, Vanilla Pudding and Walnuts. There are also days set aside for Mint Juleps, Moscato and beverages in general.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for May:

Military Appreciation Month

National Asparagus Month

National Barbecue Month

National Chocolate Custard Month

National Egg Month

National Hamburger Month

National Salad Month

National Salsa Month

National Strawberry Month

Celiac Awareness Month

1 – National Chocolate Parfait Day

1 – Mother Goose Day

1 – School Principals’ Day

1 – New Home Owners Day

1 – Lei Day

2 – National Truffle Day

2 – Baby Day

2 – Brothers And Sisters Day

3 – National Chocolate Custard Day

3 – National Two Different Colored Shoes Day

3 – Paranormal Day

3 – No Pants Day

4 – National Orange Juice Day

4 – National Candied Orange Peel Day

4 – International Firefighters Day

4 – Free Comic Book Day

4 – Join Hands Day

4 – Star Wars Day

5 – Cinco de Mayo

5 – Cartoonists Day

5 – World Laughter Day

6 – National Beverage Day

6 – International No Diet Day

6 – National Tourist Appreciation Day

6 – No Homework Day

7 – National Roast Leg of Lamb Day

7 – National Tourism Day

8 – National Coconut Cream Pie Day

8 – Third Shift Workers’ Day

8 – School Nurse Day

8 – No Socks Day

9 – National Moscato Day

10 – National Shrimp Day

10 – Stay Up All Night Day

10 – National Receptionists Day

10 – Military Spouse Appreciation Day

11 – National Eat What You Want Day

11 – Twilight Zone Day

12 – Mother’s Day

12 – National Nutty Fudge Day

12 – International Nurses Day

12 – Limerick Day

13 – National Apple Pie Day

13 – Frog Jumping Day

13 – Leprechaun Day

14 – National Buttermilk Biscuit Day

14 – Chicken Dance Day

15 – National Chocolate Chip Day

15 – Straw Hat Day

15 – International Day of Families

15 – Peace Officers Memorial Day

17 – National Cherry Cobbler Day

17 – National Walnut Day

17 – World Baking Day

17 – National Pizza Party Day

17 – Endangered Species Day

18 – World Whisky Day

18 – National Cheese Souffle Day

18 – Visit Your Relatives Day

18 – No Dirty Dishes Day

18 – Learn To Swim Day

19 – National Devil’s Food Cake Day

20 – National Quiche Lorraine Day

20 – Be A Millionaire Day

21 – National Strawberries & Cream Day

21 – National Waiters and Waitresses Day

22 – National Vanilla Pudding Day

22 – World Goth Day

23 – National Taffy Day

23 – World Turtle Day

23 – Lucky Penny Day

24 – National Escargot Day

24 – Brother’s Day

24 – Tiara Day

25 – National Wine Day

25 – Towel Day

25 – Geek Pride Day

25 – National Tap Dance Day

26 – National Blueberry Cheesecake Day

26 – World Lindy Hop Day

26 – Indianapolis 500

27 – Memorial Day

28 – International Hamburger Day

28 – National Brisket Day

29 – Senior Health & Fitness Day

30 – National Mint Julep Day

