Restaurant Marketing Ideas for March

The luck of the Irish is with restaurant owners and operators in need of a marketing angle during March. St. Patrick’s Day, of course, is a prominent eating and drinking day which offers up a hot restaurant marketing opportunity.
If green beer, corned beef and cabbage, shepherd’s pie, Irish stew and soda bread aren’t enough, March also includes special days for Absinthe, Artichoke Hearts, Baked Scallops, Banana Cream Pie, Black Forest Cake, Blueberry Popovers, Cereal, Chicken Noodle Soup, Chips And Dip, Chocolate Caramel, Chocolate Covered Raisins, Clams On The Half Shell, Coconut Torte, Cold Cuts, Corned Beef & Cabbage, Crabmeat, Crown Roast Of Pork, Crunchy Tacos, French Bread, Fruit Compote, Lemon Chiffon Cake, Lobster Newburg, Mulled Wine, Noodles, Oatmeal Nut Waffles, Peanut Butter, Peanut Clusters, Peanuts, Pears Helene, Popcorn, Potato Chips, Poultry, Pound Cake, Ranch Dressing, Ravioli, Sauces, Sloppy Joes, Spanish Paella, Spinach and White Chocolate Cheesecake.
For community involvement opportunities, March includes Dentist’s Day, Doctors’ Day, Girl Scouts Day, International Women’s Day, Puppy Day, Read Across America Day, Single Parent’s Day and Won’t You Be My Neighbor Day.
Do something special for your team on Employee Appreciation Day, and don’t forget: Daylight Saving Time begins on the 10th.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for March:
National Nutrition Month
National Caffeine Awareness Month
National Flour Month
National Noodle Month
National Peanut Month
National Sauce Month
National Craft Month
International Ideas Month
Umbrella Month
Red Cross Month
Women’s History Month
1 – National Fruit Compote Day
1 – National Peanut Butter Lover’s Day
1 – National Pig Day
1 – World Compliment Day
1 – Employee Appreciation Day
1 – Dress In Blue Day
2 – National Banana Cream Pie Day
2 – National Read Across America Day
2 – Old Stuff Day
3 – National Cold Cuts Day
3 – National Mulled Wine Day
3 – Peach Blossom Day
4 – National Pound Cake Day
5 – National Absinthe Day
5 – National Cheese Doodle Day
6 – National Oreo Day
6 – National White Chocolate Cheesecake Day
6 – National Dentist’s Day
7 – National Cereal Day
7 – National Crown Roast Of Pork Day
8 – National Peanut Cluster Day
8 – International Women’s Day
9 – National Crabmeat Day
9 – Get Over It Day
9 – Genealogy Day
9 – Panic Day
10 – Daylight Saving Time begins
10 – National Blueberry Popover Day
10 – National Ranch Dressing Day
10 – Pack Your Lunch Day
10 – Day Of Awesomeness
10 – Mario Day
11 – National Oatmeal Nut Waffles Day
11 – National “Eat Your Noodles” Day
11 – Napping Day
12 – National Baked Scallops Day
12 – National Milky Way Day
12 – Girl Scout Day
12 – Plant A Flower Day
13 – National Chicken Noodle Soup Day
13 – National Coconut Torte Day
13 – Earmuffs Day
14 – National Potato Chip Day
14 – National Pi Day
15 – National Pears Helene Day
15 – True Confessions Day
16 – National Artichoke Hearts Day
16 – Worldwide Quilting Day
17 – St. Patrick’s Day
17 – Corned Beef & Cabbage Day
18 – National Sloppy Joe Day
18 – Forgive Mom & Dad Day
18 – Awkward Moments Day
19 – National Chocolate Caramel Day
19 – National Poultry Day
19 – Client’s Day
20 – National Ravioli Day
20 – First Day Of Spring
20 – Won’t You Be My Neighbor Day
20 – Kiss Your Fiance Day
20 – International Day Of Happiness
20 – World Storytelling Day
20 – Extraterrestrial Abduction Day
21 – National French Bread Day
21 – World Poetry Day
21 – Single Parents Day
21 – Common Courtesy Day
21 – Absolutely Incredible Kids Day
22 – Goof Off Day
22 – World Water Day
22 – As Young As You Feel Day
23 – National Chip And Dip Day
23 – National Melba Toast Day
23 – National Puppy Day
24 – National Chocolate Covered Raisins Day
25 – National Lobster Newburg Day
25 – Tolkien Reading Day
26 – National Spinach Day
26 – National Nougat Day
26 – Purple Day for Epilepsy
26 – Make Up Your Own Holiday Day
27 – National Spanish Paella Day
28 – National Black Forest Cake Day
28 – Something On A Stick Day
29 – National Lemon Chiffon Cake Day
29 – National Mom and Pop Business Owners Day
30 – National Doctor’s Day
30 – Take A Walk In The Park Day
31 – National Clams On The Half Shell Day
31 – World Backup Day
31 – Crayola Crayon Day
