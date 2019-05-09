Restaurant Marketing Ideas for June

Restaurant owners and operators will find many opportunities for marketing during June. Father’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for most restaurants, but your promotional activities don’t have to end there. As June is also Entrepreneurs “Do It Yourself” Marketing Month, it only makes sense to explore other possibilities to grow your business.

For food related marketing, June is Country Cooking Month, National Dairy Month, National Frozen Yogurt Month, National Iced Tea Month, and National Soul Food Month, among others.

If that isn’t enough to get your menu marketing ideas sizzling, specific days of the month include National Cheese Day, National Doughnut Day, National Corn on the Cob Day, National Strawberry Shortcake Day, National Catfish Day and much more.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for June:

Country Cooking Month

Lemon and Mango Month

National Candy Month

National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month

National Frozen Yogurt Month

National Iced Tea Month

National Soul Food Month

National Steakhouse Month

National Turkey Lovers Month

National Surimi Seafood Month

Child Vision Awareness Month

Entrepreneurs “Do It Yourself” Marketing Month

International Surf Music Month

National Adopt-a-Cat Month

National Camping Month

National Fireworks Safety Month

National Rose Month

National Safety Month

Great Outdoors Month

National Zoo and Aquarium Month

1 – Say Something Nice Day

1 – Flip a Coin Day

2 – National Rocky Road Day

2 – Leave the Office Early Day

2 – National Cancer Survivors Day

3 – National Egg Day

4 – National Cheese Day

4 – Old Maid’s Day

5 – National Gingerbread Day

5 – World Environment Day

5 – National Running Day

6 – D-Day

6 – National Applesauce Cake Day

6 – National Yo-Yo Day

7 – National Doughnut Day

7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day

8 – World Gin Day

8 – World Oceans Day

8 – National Best Friend Day

8 – Upsy Daisy Day

9 – National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day

10 – National Iced Tea Day

11 – National Corn on the Cob Day

11 – National German Chocolate Cake Day

12 – National Peanut Butter Cookie Day

12 – Red Rose Day

14 – National Flag Day

14 – National Strawberry Shortcake Day

14 – World Blood Donor Day

16 – Father’s Day

16 – National Fudge Day

17 – National Apple Strudel Day

17 – Eat Your Vegetables Day

18 – International Sushi Day

18 – International Picnic Day

18 – National Splurge Day

18 – Go Fishing Day

19 – National Martini Day

20 – National Vanilla Milkshake Day

20 – National Ice Cream Soda Day

20 – International Surfing Day

20 – American Eagle Day

21 – National Peaches & Cream Day

22 – National Chocolate Eclair Day

22 – National Onion Rings Day

23 – National Pecan Sandy Day

24 – National Pralines Day

25 – National Catfish Day

25 – National Strawberry Parfait Day

26 – National Chocolate Pudding Day

26 – Beautician’s Day

26 – Canoe Day

27 – Sunglasses Day

28 – National Tapioca Day

29 – Camera Day

29 – Waffle Iron Day

30 – Meteor Watch Day

30 – Social Media Day

