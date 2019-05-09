Restaurant Marketing Ideas for June

Restaurant owners and operators will find many opportunities for marketing during June. Father’s Day is one of the busiest days of the year for most restaurants, but your promotional activities don’t have to end there. As June is also Entrepreneurs “Do It Yourself” Marketing Month, it only makes sense to explore other possibilities to grow your business.
For food related marketing, June is Country Cooking Month, National Dairy Month, National Frozen Yogurt Month, National Iced Tea Month, and National Soul Food Month, among others.
If that isn’t enough to get your menu marketing ideas sizzling, specific days of the month include National Cheese Day, National Doughnut Day, National Corn on the Cob Day, National Strawberry Shortcake Day, National Catfish Day and much more.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for June:
Country Cooking Month
Lemon and Mango Month
National Candy Month
National Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Month
National Frozen Yogurt Month
National Iced Tea Month
National Soul Food Month
National Steakhouse Month
National Turkey Lovers Month
National Surimi Seafood Month
Child Vision Awareness Month
Entrepreneurs “Do It Yourself” Marketing Month
International Surf Music Month
National Adopt-a-Cat Month
National Camping Month
National Fireworks Safety Month
National Rose Month
National Safety Month
Great Outdoors Month
National Zoo and Aquarium Month
1 – Say Something Nice Day
1 – Flip a Coin Day
2 – National Rocky Road Day
2 – Leave the Office Early Day
2 – National Cancer Survivors Day
3 – National Egg Day
4 – National Cheese Day
4 – Old Maid’s Day
5 – National Gingerbread Day
5 – World Environment Day
5 – National Running Day
6 – D-Day
6 – National Applesauce Cake Day
6 – National Yo-Yo Day
7 – National Doughnut Day
7 – National Chocolate Ice Cream Day
8 – World Gin Day
8 – World Oceans Day
8 – National Best Friend Day
8 – Upsy Daisy Day
9 – National Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day
10 – National Iced Tea Day
11 – National Corn on the Cob Day
11 – National German Chocolate Cake Day
12 – National Peanut Butter Cookie Day
12 – Red Rose Day
14 – National Flag Day
14 – National Strawberry Shortcake Day
14 – World Blood Donor Day
16 – Father’s Day
16 – National Fudge Day
17 – National Apple Strudel Day
17 – Eat Your Vegetables Day
18 – International Sushi Day
18 – International Picnic Day
18 – National Splurge Day
18 – Go Fishing Day
19 – National Martini Day
20 – National Vanilla Milkshake Day
20 – National Ice Cream Soda Day
20 – International Surfing Day
20 – American Eagle Day
21 – National Peaches & Cream Day
22 – National Chocolate Eclair Day
22 – National Onion Rings Day
23 – National Pecan Sandy Day
24 – National Pralines Day
25 – National Catfish Day
25 – National Strawberry Parfait Day
26 – National Chocolate Pudding Day
26 – Beautician’s Day
26 – Canoe Day
27 – Sunglasses Day
28 – National Tapioca Day
29 – Camera Day
29 – Waffle Iron Day
30 – Meteor Watch Day
30 – Social Media Day
