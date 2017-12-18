Restaurant Marketing Ideas for January

For restaurant owners and operators, there’s no better way to start off the New Year than with a tasty selection of restaurant marketing ideas.

January is Hot Tea Month, Oatmeal Month and National Blood Donor Month.

January also kicks off with National Buffet Day and Buffet Week. Special food days for menu marketing include days celebrating Apricots, Beans, Bittersweet Chocolate, Blonde Brownies, Blueberry Pancakes, Buttercrunch, Cheese, Chocolate Cake, Chocolate Covered Cherries, Corn Chips, Creampuffs, Croissants, English Toffee, Hot and Spicy Foods, Marzipan, Milk, Pastrami, Peach Melba, Peanut Brittle, Peanut Butter, Pie, Popcorn, Rhubarb, Shortbread, Spaghetti, Strawberry Ice Cream, Tempura and Whip Cream.

For beverage marketing, warm your guests up with something special on Hot Buttered Rum Day, Hot Toddy Day, Irish Coffee Day and Bloody Mary Day.

For social media and offline marketing, the following days offer up fun and unique opportunities: Backward Day, Compliment Day, Cuddle Up Day, Ditch New Years Resolutions Day, Dress Up Your Pet Day, Fruitcake Toss Day, Global Belly Laugh Day, Hat Day, Hug Day, Inspire Your Heart with Art Day, Kazoo Day, Make Your Dream Come True Day, Measure Your Feet Day, Opposite Day, Puzzle Day, Rubber Duckie Day, Science Fiction Day, Sweatpants Day, Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day, Trivia Day and Winnie the Pooh Day.

Also, whether a restaurant owner or guest, be sure to show your appreciation this month by celebrating and honoring Be Kind to Food Servers Month and National Thank You Month.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for January:

Be Kind To Food Servers Month

National Blood Donor Month

National Hot Tea Month

National Oatmeal Month

National Slow Cooking Month

National Soup Month

National Thank You Month

1 – New Year’s Day

1 – Bloody Mary Day

1 – Commitment Day

2 – National Buffet Day

2 – National Cream Puff Day

2 – National Science Fiction Day

2 – Motivation and Inspiration Day

3 – National Chocolate Covered Cherry Day

3 – National Fruitcake Toss Day

3 – Drinking Straw Day

4 – National Spaghetti Day

4 – National Trivia Day

5 – National Whipped Cream Day

5 – National Bird Day

6 – National Shortbread Day

6 – National Bean Day

6 – Cuddle Up Day

6 – Apple Tree Day

7 – National Tempura Day

8 – National English Toffee Day

8 – Argyle Day

8 – Clean Off Your Desk Day

9 – National Apricot Day

9 – National Cassoulet Day

10 – National Bittersweet Chocolate Day

10 – Peculiar People Day

11 – National Hot Toddy Day

11 – National Milk Day

12 – National Marzipan Day

13 – National Peach Melba Day

13 – National Rubber Duckie Day

13 – Make Your Dream Come True Day

14 – National Hot Pastrami Day

14 – Dress Up Your Pet Day

15 – National Strawberry Ice Cream Day

15 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day

15 – National Hat Day

16 – International Hot And Spicy Food Day

16 – National Fig Newton Day

16 – Appreciate A Dragon Day

16 – National Nothing Day

17 – National Hot Buttered Rum Day

17 – Kid Inventors’ Day

17 – Ditch New Year’s Resolutions Day

18 – Winnie The Pooh Day

19 – National Popcorn Day

20 – National Cheese Lovers Day

20 – National Buttercrunch Day

20 – Disc Jockey Day

21 – National Granola Bar Day

21 – National Hug Day

21 – Squirrel Appreciation Day

22 – National Hot Sauce Day

22 – National Blonde Brownie Day

22 – Celebration Of Life Day

22 – International Sweatpants Day

23 – National Pie Day

23 – National Rhubarb Day

23 – National Handwriting Day

23 – Measure Your Feet Day

24 – National Peanut Butter Day

24 – Global Belly Laugh Day

24 – Beer Can Appreciation Day

24 – Talk Like a Grizzled Prospector Day

25 – National Irish Coffee Day

25 – Women’s Healthy Weight Day

25 – Opposite Day

26 – National Peanut Brittle Day

26 – National Spouse’s Day

27 – National Chocolate Cake Day

27 – Punch The Clock Day

28 – National Blueberry Pancake Day

28 – National Kazoo Day

29 – National Corn Chip Day

29 – Curmudgeons Day

29 – International Puzzle Day

30 – National Croissant Day

31 – Backward Day

31 – Inspire Your Heart with Art Day

