Restaurant Marketing Ideas for February

There’s a lot to love about marketing your restaurant in February. Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday are always two important days for restaurants, but February is also Cherry Month, Heart Month and Hot Breakfast Month. And it doesn’t end there.

For beverage marketing, pour up something special on Cafe Au Lait Day, Kahlua Day, Margarita Day and Open That Bottle Night. Beyond beverages, Cafe Au Lait Day and Kahlua Day also offer yummy recipe opportunities such as Cafe Au Lait Cheesecake and Kahlua Pancakes.

In addition to Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, February serves up some exciting menu marketing opportunities with Almonds, Bagels & Lox, Baked Alaska, Banana Bread, Carrot Cake, Cherry Pie, Chili, Chocolate Covered Peanuts, Chocolate Fondue, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Souffle, Clam Chowder, Crab-Stuffed Flounder, Cream Cheese Brownies, Crepes, Fettuccine Alfredo, Frozen Yogurt, Gumdrops, Homemade Soup, Molasses Bars, Peppermint Patties, Pistachios, Pizza Pie, Plum Pudding, Sticky Buns, Strawberries, Tortellini and Tortilla Chips.

Fun marketing days include Groundhog Day, Super Bowl Sunday, Boy Scout Day, Make a Friend Day, Get Out Your Guitar Day, Do a Grouch a Favor Day, Random Acts of Kindness Day and Tell a Fairy Tale Day.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for February:

Hot Breakfast Month

National Cherry Month

National Chocolate Lovers Month

National Grapefruit Month

National Potato Lovers Month

American Heart Month

Library Lovers Month

1 – National Baked Alaska Day

1 – Decorating With Candy Day

1 – National Dark Chocolate Day

2 – National Tater Tot Day

2 – National Crepe Day

2 – Groundhog Day

2 – National Wear Red Day

3 – National Carrot Cake Day

3 – Ice Cream For Breakfast Day

4 – Super Bowl Sunday

4 – National Homemade Soup Day

4 – National Stuffed Mushroom Day

4 – Thank A Mailman Day

5 – National Chocolate Fondue Day

5 – World Nutella Day

5 – National Weatherperson’s Day

6 – National Frozen Yogurt Day

7 – National Fettuccine Alfredo Day

7 – Send A Card To A Friend Day

8 – National Potato Lover’s Day

8 – National Molasses Bar Day

8 – Boy Scout Day

8 – Kite Flying Day

8 – Opera Day

9 – National Pizza Day

9 – National Bagels & Lox Day

10 – National Cream Cheese Brownie Day

10 – National Have a Brownie Day

10 – Umbrella Day

11 – National Peppermint Patty Day

11 – Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day

11 – Get Out Your Guitar Day

11 – Make a Friend Day

11 – Satisfied Staying Single Day

12 – National Plum Pudding Day

13 – Mardi Gras

13 – National Tortellini Day

13 – National Italian Food Day

13 – Madly In Love With Me Day

14 – Valentine’s Day

14 – National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day

14 – International Book Giving Day

15 – National Gumdrop Day

15 – Singles Awareness Day

15 – Hippo Day

16 – National Almond Day

16 – Do A Grouch A Favor Day

17 – National Cafe’ Au Lait Day

17 – My Way Day

17 – World Human Spirit Day

17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day

18 – National Crab-Stuffed Flounder Day

18 – National Drink Wine Day

18 – World Whale Day

19 – National Chocolate Mint Day

19 – Presidents Day

20 – National Cherry Pie Day

20 – Love Your Pet Day

21 – National Sticky Bun Day

22 – National Chili Day

22 – National Cook A Sweet Potato Day

22 – National Margarita Day

22 – Be Humble Day

23 – National Banana Bread Day

23 – Play Tennis Day

24 – National Tortilla Chip Day

24 – Open That Bottle Night

25 – National Clam Chowder Day

25 – National Chocolate Covered Peanuts Day

26 – National Pistachio Day

26 – Tell A Fairy Tale Day

27 – National Kahlua Day

27 – National Strawberry Day

27 – No Brainer Day

27 – Polar Bear Day

28 – National Chocolate Souffle Day

