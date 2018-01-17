Restaurant Marketing Ideas for February

There’s a lot to love about marketing your restaurant in February. Valentine’s Day and Super Bowl Sunday are always two important days for restaurants, but February is also Cherry Month, Heart Month and Hot Breakfast Month. And it doesn’t end there.
For beverage marketing, pour up something special on Cafe Au Lait Day, Kahlua Day, Margarita Day and Open That Bottle Night. Beyond beverages, Cafe Au Lait Day and Kahlua Day also offer yummy recipe opportunities such as Cafe Au Lait Cheesecake and Kahlua Pancakes.
In addition to Ice Cream for Breakfast Day, February serves up some exciting menu marketing opportunities with Almonds, Bagels & Lox, Baked Alaska, Banana Bread, Carrot Cake, Cherry Pie, Chili, Chocolate Covered Peanuts, Chocolate Fondue, Chocolate Mint, Chocolate Souffle, Clam Chowder, Crab-Stuffed Flounder, Cream Cheese Brownies, Crepes, Fettuccine Alfredo, Frozen Yogurt, Gumdrops, Homemade Soup, Molasses Bars, Peppermint Patties, Pistachios, Pizza Pie, Plum Pudding, Sticky Buns, Strawberries, Tortellini and Tortilla Chips.
Fun marketing days include Groundhog Day, Super Bowl Sunday, Boy Scout Day, Make a Friend Day, Get Out Your Guitar Day, Do a Grouch a Favor Day, Random Acts of Kindness Day and Tell a Fairy Tale Day.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for February:
Hot Breakfast Month
National Cherry Month
National Chocolate Lovers Month
National Grapefruit Month
National Potato Lovers Month
American Heart Month
Library Lovers Month
1 – National Baked Alaska Day
1 – Decorating With Candy Day
1 – National Dark Chocolate Day
2 – National Tater Tot Day
2 – National Crepe Day
2 – Groundhog Day
2 – National Wear Red Day
3 – National Carrot Cake Day
3 – Ice Cream For Breakfast Day
4 – Super Bowl Sunday
4 – National Homemade Soup Day
4 – National Stuffed Mushroom Day
4 – Thank A Mailman Day
5 – National Chocolate Fondue Day
5 – World Nutella Day
5 – National Weatherperson’s Day
6 – National Frozen Yogurt Day
7 – National Fettuccine Alfredo Day
7 – Send A Card To A Friend Day
8 – National Potato Lover’s Day
8 – National Molasses Bar Day
8 – Boy Scout Day
8 – Kite Flying Day
8 – Opera Day
9 – National Pizza Day
9 – National Bagels & Lox Day
10 – National Cream Cheese Brownie Day
10 – National Have a Brownie Day
10 – Umbrella Day
11 – National Peppermint Patty Day
11 – Don’t Cry Over Spilled Milk Day
11 – Get Out Your Guitar Day
11 – Make a Friend Day
11 – Satisfied Staying Single Day
12 – National Plum Pudding Day
13 – Mardi Gras
13 – National Tortellini Day
13 – National Italian Food Day
13 – Madly In Love With Me Day
14 – Valentine’s Day
14 – National Cream-Filled Chocolates Day
14 – International Book Giving Day
15 – National Gumdrop Day
15 – Singles Awareness Day
15 – Hippo Day
16 – National Almond Day
16 – Do A Grouch A Favor Day
17 – National Cafe’ Au Lait Day
17 – My Way Day
17 – World Human Spirit Day
17 – Random Acts of Kindness Day
18 – National Crab-Stuffed Flounder Day
18 – National Drink Wine Day
18 – World Whale Day
19 – National Chocolate Mint Day
19 – Presidents Day
20 – National Cherry Pie Day
20 – Love Your Pet Day
21 – National Sticky Bun Day
22 – National Chili Day
22 – National Cook A Sweet Potato Day
22 – National Margarita Day
22 – Be Humble Day
23 – National Banana Bread Day
23 – Play Tennis Day
24 – National Tortilla Chip Day
24 – Open That Bottle Night
25 – National Clam Chowder Day
25 – National Chocolate Covered Peanuts Day
26 – National Pistachio Day
26 – Tell A Fairy Tale Day
27 – National Kahlua Day
27 – National Strawberry Day
27 – No Brainer Day
27 – Polar Bear Day
28 – National Chocolate Souffle Day
