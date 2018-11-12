Restaurant Marketing Ideas for December

Many restaurant owners have been making their marketing lists and checking them twice, knowing that shoppers are hungry for special holiday dining deals and experiences. These operators realize that the holiday season is the perfect time of year to promote their restaurants.

With big days like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, there’s plenty to celebrate and promote.

For example, special food days for menu marketing include days for Ambrosia, Bouillabaisse, Brownies, Candy Canes, Chocolate Candy, Chocolate Covered Anything, Comfort Food, Cookies, Cotton Candy, Date Nut Bread, French Fried Shrimp, Fritters, Fruitcake, Gazpacho, Kiwifruit, Lemon Cupcakes, Maple Syrup, Noodle Rings, Oatmeal Muffins, Pastries, Pepper Pot, Pumpkin Pie and Red Apples. Get busy with your best pear recipes as well, because December is also National Pear Month.

Beverage promotions can be built around special days for Champagne, Cocoa, Egg Nog, Lager, Peppermint Lattes and Sangria.

Restaurant catering and carryout options should also be a priority through the holidays. Catering, in particular, can provide a nice boost for sales and profits.

December also offers several other holiday themed days that can be used creatively. Christmas Card Day, Go Caroling Day, Humbug Day, Santa’s List Day and Make A Gift Day, to name a few.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for December:

National Eggnog Month

National Fruitcake Month

National Pear Month

National Tie Month

Safe Toys and Gifts Month

Write A Business Plan Month

1 – Eat A Red Apple Day

2 – National Fritters Day

2 – Hanukkah begins

3 – National Peppermint Latte Day

3 – Make A Gift Day

4 – National Cookie Day

4 – Santa’s List Day

4 – Wear Brown Shoes Day

4 – World Wildlife Conservation Day

5 – Comfort Food Day

5 – National Sachertorte Day

5 – International Volunteer Day

6 – National Gazpacho Day

6 – National Miners Day

7 – National Cotton Candy Day

7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

8 – National Brownie Day

8 – Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day

9 – National Pastry Day

9 – Christmas Card Day

9 – World Choral Day

9 – Worldwide Candle Lighting Day

10 – National Lager Day

11 – National Noodle Ring Day

12 – National Ambrosia Day

12 – Gingerbread House Day

12 – Poinsettia Day

12 – National Ding-a-Ling Day

13 – National Cocoa Day

13 – Violin Day

14 – National Bouillabaisse Day

15 – National Cupcake Day

15 – National Lemon Cupcake Day

15 – Cat Herders Day

16 – Chocolate Covered Anything Day

17 – National Maple Syrup Day

18 – National Ham Salad Day

18 – National Roast Suckling Pig Day

18 – Bake Cookies Day

19 – National Oatmeal Muffin Day

20 – National Sangria Day

20 – Go Caroling Day

21 – National Fried Shrimp Day

21 – National Kiwifruit Day

21 – Humbug Day

21 – Ugly Christmas Sweater Day

21 – Underdog Day

21 – Crossword Puzzle Day

21 – Look on the Bright Side Day

22 – National Date Nut Bread Day

22 – Forefathers Day

24 – Christmas Eve

25 – Christmas Day

25 – National Pumpkin Pie Day

26 – National Candy Cane Day

26 – Thank You Note Day

27 – National Fruitcake Day

28 – National Chocolate Candy Day

28 – Card Playing Day

29 – National Pepper Pot Day

31 – New Years Eve

31 – National Champagne Day

31 – No Interruptions Day

31 – Make Up Your Mind Day

