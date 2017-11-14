Restaurant Marketing Ideas for December

Many restaurant owners have been making their marketing lists and checking them twice, knowing that shoppers are hungry for special holiday dining deals and experiences. These operators realize that the holiday season is the perfect time of year to promote their restaurants.
With big days like Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve, there’s plenty to celebrate and promote.
For example, special food days for menu marketing include days for Ambrosia, Bouillabaisse, Brownies, Candy Canes, Chocolate Candy, Chocolate Covered Anything, Comfort Food, Cookies, Cotton Candy, Date Nut Bread, French Fried Shrimp, Fritters, Fruitcake, Gazpacho, Kiwifruit, Lemon Cupcakes, Maple Syrup, Noodle Rings, Oatmeal Muffins, Pastries, Pepper Pot, Pumpkin Pie and Red Apples. Get busy with your best pear recipes as well, because December is also National Pear Month.
Beverage promotions can be built around special days for Champagne, Cocoa, Egg Nog, Lager, Peppermint Lattes and Sangria.
Restaurant catering and carryout options should also be a priority through the holidays. Catering, in particular, can provide a nice boost for sales and profits.
December also offers several other holiday themed days that can be used creatively. Christmas Card Day, Go Caroling Day, Humbug Day, Santa’s List Day and Make A Gift Day, to name a few.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for December:
National Egg Nog Month
National Fruitcake Month
National Pear Month
National Tie Month
Safe Toys and Gifts Month
Write A Business Plan Month
1 – Eat A Red Apple Day
2 – National Fritters Day
3 – National Peppermint Latte Day
3 – Make A Gift Day
4 – National Cookie Day
4 – Santa’s List Day
4 – Wear Brown Shoes Day
4 – World Wildlife Conservation Day
5 – Comfort Food Day
5 – National Sachertorte Day
5 – International Volunteer Day
6 – National Gazpacho Day
6 – National Miners Day
7 – National Cotton Candy Day
7 – Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
8 – National Brownie Day
8 – Pretend To Be A Time Traveler Day
9 – National Pastry Day
9 – Christmas Card Day
10 – National Lager Day
11 – National Noodle Ring Day
11 – World Choral Day
11 – Worldwide Candle Lighting Day
12 – National Ambrosia Day
12 – Gingerbread House Day
12 – Poinsettia Day
12 – National Ding-a-Ling Day
13 – National Cocoa Day
13 – Violin Day
14 – National Bouillabaisse Day
15 – National Cupcake Day
15 – National Lemon Cupcake Day
15 – Cat Herders Day
16 – Chocolate Covered Anything Day
17 – National Maple Syrup Day
18 – National Ham Salad Day
18 – National Roast Suckling Pig Day
18 – Bake Cookies Day
18 – Ugly Christmas Sweater Day
18 – Underdog Day
19 – National Oatmeal Muffin Day
20 – National Sangria Day
20 – Go Caroling Day
21 – National Fried Shrimp Day
21 – National Kiwifruit Day
21 – Humbug Day
21 – Crossword Puzzle Day
21 – Look on the Bright Side Day
22 – National Date Nut Bread Day
22 – Forefathers Day
24 – Christmas Eve
24 – Hanukkah begins
25 – Christmas Day
25 – National Pumpkin Pie Day
26 – National Candy Cane Day
26 – Thank You Note Day
27 – National Fruitcake Day
28 – National Chocolate Candy Day
28 – Card Playing Day
29 – National Pepper Pot Day
31 – New Years Eve
31 – National Champagne Day
31 – No Interruptions Day
31 – Make Up Your Mind Day
