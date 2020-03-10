Restaurant Marketing Ideas for April

Restaurant owners and operators are always on the lookout for special events they can use in their online and offline marketing efforts.

Tax Day, for example, has become an annual favorite as restaurants across the nation step up to offer tax weary Americans a break with special deals and offers.

April also serves up many food specific days that can easily be worked into any menu marketing plan. On the menu: Beer, Blueberry Pie, Caramel, Caramel Popcorn, Cheese Fondue, Chocolate Cashew Truffles, Cinnamon Crescents, Coffee Cake, Cordon Bleu, Deep Dish Pizza, Eggs Benedict, Empanadas, Fish Fingers and Custard, Garlic, Glazed Spiral Ham, Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Jelly Beans, Licorice, Oatmeal Cookies, Peach Cobbler, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Pecans, Pigs in a Blanket, Pineapple Upside-Down Cake, Pretzels, Prime Rib, Shrimp Scampi, Sourdough Bread, Tomatoes and Zucchini Bread.

Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for April:

National BLT Sandwich Month

National Soft Pretzel Month

National Soyfoods Month

National Grilled Cheese Month

National Garlic Month

Jazz Appreciation Month

Couple Appreciation Month

Poetry Month

Straw Hat Month

1 – April Fools Day

1 – National Sourdough Bread Day

1 – National One Cent Day

1 – National Day Of Hope

2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day

2 – World Autism Awareness Day

2 – International Children’s Book Day

3 – Fish Fingers and Custard Day

3 – National Chocolate Mousse Day

3 – World Party Day

4 – National Cordon Bleu Day

4 – School Librarian Day

4 – International Pillow Fight Day

5 – National Caramel Day

5 – National Deep Dish Pizza Day

5 – National Raisin & Spice Bar Day

5 – Go For Broke Day

6 – New Beer’s Eve

6 – Fresh Tomato Day

6 – National Caramel Popcorn Day

7 – National Beer Day

7 – National Coffee Cake Day

7 – World Health Day

7 – No Housework Day

8 – National Empanada Day

8 – Zoo Lovers Day

9 – National Chinese Almond Cookie Day

9 – National Library Workers Day

9 – Name Yourself Day

10 – National Cinnamon Crescent Day

10 – Golfer’s Day

10 – National Siblings Day

11 – National Cheese Fondue Day

11 – National Submarine Day

11 – International Louie Louie Day

11 – Barbershop Quartet Day

12 – National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day

12 – National Licorice Day

12 – International Day of Human Space Flight

12 – Walk On Your Wild Side Day

12 – Easter Sunday

13 – National Peach Cobbler Day

13 – National Scrabble Day

14 – National Pecan Day

14 – National Dolphin Day

14 – Be Kind To Lawyers Day

15 – Tax Day

15 – National Glazed Spiral Ham Day

15 – Titanic Remembrance Day

15 – Take A Wild Guess Day

16 – National Eggs Benedict Day

16 – Save The Elephant Day

16 – National High Five Day

17 – National Cheeseball Day

17 – Ford Mustang Day

18 – National Animal Cracker Day

18 – Columnists Day

18 – Amateur Radio Day

18 – Auctioneers Day

19 – National Garlic Day

19 – National Rice Ball Day

19 – Hanging Out Day

20 – National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day

20 – Volunteer Recognition Day

20 – Look Alike Day

21 – National Chocolate-Covered Cashew Truffle Day

21 – Kindergarten Day

22 – National Jelly Bean Day

22 – Girl Scout Leader Day

22 – Earth Day

22 – National Bookmobile Day

22 – Administrative Professionals Day

23 – National Cherry Cheesecake Day

23 – National Picnic Day

23 – Talk Like Shakespeare Day

24 – National Pigs in a Blanket Day

24 – National Arbor Day

25 – National Zucchini Bread Day

25 – Hug A Plumber Day

25 – World Penguin Day

26 – National Pretzel Day

27 – National Prime Rib Day

27 – World Veterinary Day

27 – Tell A Story Day

28 – National Blueberry Pie Day

28 – Kiss Your Mate Day

28 – Go Birding Day

28 – Cubicle Day

29 – International Guide Dogs Day

29 – National Shrimp Scampi Day

29 – World Wish Day

29 – International Dance Day

30 – National Oatmeal Cookie Day

30 – National Raisin Day

30 – International Jazz Day

30 – National Honesty Day

