Restaurant Marketing Ideas for April

Restaurant owners and operators are always on the lookout for special events they can use in their online and offline marketing efforts.
Tax Day, for example, has become an annual favorite as restaurants across the nation step up to offer tax weary Americans a break with special deals and offers.
April also serves up many food specific days that can easily be worked into any menu marketing plan. On the menu: Beer, Blueberry Pie, Caramel, Caramel Popcorn, Cheese Fondue, Chocolate Cashew Truffles, Cinnamon Crescents, Coffee Cake, Cordon Bleu, Deep Dish Pizza, Eggs Benedict, Empanadas, Fish Fingers and Custard, Garlic, Glazed Spiral Ham, Grilled Cheese Sandwiches, Jelly Beans, Licorice, Oatmeal Cookies, Peach Cobbler, Peanut Butter and Jelly, Pecans, Pigs in a Blanket, Pineapple Upside-Down Cake, Pretzels, Prime Rib, Shrimp Scampi, Sourdough Bread, Tomatoes and Zucchini Bread.
Here’s your restaurant marketing calendar for April:
National BLT Sandwich Month
National Soft Pretzel Month
National Soyfoods Month
National Grilled Cheese Month
National Garlic Month
Jazz Appreciation Month
Couple Appreciation Month
Poetry Month
Straw Hat Month
1 – Easter Sunday
1 – April Fools Day
1 – National Sourdough Bread Day
1 – National One Cent Day
2 – National Peanut Butter and Jelly Day
2 – World Autism Awareness Day
2 – International Children’s Book Day
3 – Fish Fingers and Custard Day
3 – National Chocolate Mousse Day
3 – World Party Day
4 – National Cordon Bleu Day
4 – National Day Of Hope
4 – School Librarian Day
5 – National Caramel Day
5 – National Deep Dish Pizza Day
5 – National Raisin & Spice Bar Day
5 – Go For Broke Day
6 – New Beer’s Eve
6 – Fresh Tomato Day
6 – National Caramel Popcorn Day
7 – National Beer Day
7 – National Coffee Cake Day
7 – International Pillow Fight Day
7 – World Health Day
7 – No Housework Day
8 – National Empanada Day
8 – Zoo Lovers Day
9 – National Chinese Almond Cookie Day
9 – Name Yourself Day
10 – National Cinnamon Crescent Day
10 – Golfer’s Day
10 – National Siblings Day
10 – Be Kind To Lawyers Day
11 – National Cheese Fondue Day
11 – National Submarine Day
11 – International Louie Louie Day
11 – National Bookmobile Day
11 – Barbershop Quartet Day
12 – National Grilled Cheese Sandwich Day
12 – National Licorice Day
12 – International Day of Human Space Flight
12 – Walk On Your Wild Side Day
13 – National Peach Cobbler Day
13 – National Scrabble Day
14 – National Pecan Day
14 – National Library Workers Day
14 – National Dolphin Day
15 – National Glazed Spiral Ham Day
15 – Titanic Remembrance Day
15 – Take A Wild Guess Day
16 – National Eggs Benedict Day
16 – Save The Elephant Day
17 – National Cheeseball Day
17 – Tax Day
17 – Ford Mustang Day
18 – National Animal Cracker Day
18 – Columnists Day
18 – Amateur Radio Day
19 – National Garlic Day
19 – National Rice Ball Day
19 – National High Five Day
19 – Hanging Out Day
20 – National Pineapple Upside-Down Cake Day
20 – Volunteer Recognition Day
20 – Look Alike Day
21 – National Chocolate-Covered Cashew Truffle Day
21 – Kindergarten Day
21 – Auctioneers Day
22 – National Jelly Bean Day
22 – Girl Scout Leader Day
22 – Earth Day
23 – National Cherry Cheesecake Day
23 – National Picnic Day
23 – Talk Like Shakespeare Day
24 – National Pigs in a Blanket Day
25 – National Zucchini Bread Day
25 – International Guide Dogs Day
25 – Administrative Professionals Day
25 – Hug A Plumber Day
25 – World Penguin Day
26 – National Pretzel Day
26 – Poem In Your Pocket Day
27 – National Prime Rib Day
27 – National Arbor Day
27 – Tell A Story Day
28 – National Blueberry Pie Day
28 – Kiss Your Mate Day
28 – World Veterinary Day
28 – Go Birding Day
28 – Cubicle Day
29 – National Shrimp Scampi Day
29 – World Wish Day
29 – International Dance Day
30 – National Oatmeal Cookie Day
30 – National Raisin Day
30 – International Jazz Day
30 – National Honesty Day
