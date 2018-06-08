Restaurant The Local Fry to open new location in Hampden next week

Federal Hill restaurant The Local Fry, known for its eclectic specialty of fries topped with a variety of toppings, will open its second location in the Rotunda in northern Baltimore next week Friday.

The fry shop, which also serves up banh mi sandwiches, rice bowls and wings, will open at 11 a.m. Friday on 7111 W. 40th St., and it plans to announce a special on social media early next week, according to co-owner Elizabeth Irish.

The shop will be smaller than the original Federal Hill eatery — about 1,200 square feet compared to about 2,000 square feet. Co-owner Kevin Irish expects the Rotunda restaurant to seat 15 to 20 guests and do a lot of carryout business.

Baltimore Sun reporters Sarah Meehan and Anna Muckerman contributed to this article.

