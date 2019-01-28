Restaurant Leader Acquires 13 Northern California Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar Restaurants

Dallas, TX (RestaurantNews.com) Apple Cal, LLC, an entity of Dallas-based SSCP Management, Inc. and a licensed Applebee’s franchisee, has announced the acquisition of 13 Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill + Bar restaurants in Northern California, bringing their total number of franchised Applebee’s locations to 76. The deal was struck with San Jose, Calif.-based Apple Gilroy, Inc. and Apple By The Bay, Inc.

“This is a fantastic opportunity and one that we have been anticipating for quite some time,” said Chris Dharod, president of SSCP Management, Inc. “We are incredibly proud to welcome the team members from these 13 restaurants to the SSCP family and we look forward to building on their success.”

Chris Dharod, president of SSCP Management, Inc.

According to Dharod, the Company is looking forward to sharing best practices between the newly acquired restaurants in Northern California and the existing locations in Texas. “We are very pleased with how our new locations are performing, and while we acknowledge their current success, we are aware there may be some opportunities for us to make improvements that will enhance the guest and team member experience,” said Dharod. “For example, beginning today we will now be open until 2 a.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights.”

Apple Texas Group is a leader within the Applebee’s franchise system. In 2016, led by Dharod, Apple Texas Group created the Dollarita campaign that went on to become one of the most successful marketing campaigns for Applebee’s and is now a regular promotion throughout the entire brand. Additional honors include the franchise group receiving 2017 Marketing Innovator of the Year, and Highest Applebee’s Group Bar Sales Mix in 2017 and 2018.

“We fully believe in the Applebee’s brand and the direction being provided by Applebee’s Services Inc. | Dine Brands,” said Dharod. “While we have a very diversified portfolio at SSCP Management, our Applebee’s restaurants are the foundation of our business and we look forward to continuing to build on the momentum we have created.” According to Dharod, the long-term strategy for SSCP Management, Inc. is to continue to build their portfolio by seeking out acquisition opportunities that will build on this momentum.

About SSCP Management, Inc.

Family owned and operated, Dallas-based SSCP Management, Inc. is an award-winning restaurant leader. SSCP currently owns and operates 76 Applebee’s, 47 Sonic Drive-In’s and the 15-unit fine dining concept Roy’s, in addition to owning and operating various shopping centers, apartment buildings and other real estate holdings.

Contact:

Derek Farley

derek@150pr.com

704-941-7353