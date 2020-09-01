Restaurant Industry Experts Stocked with Personal Protective Equipment

The Seasoned Agency is Contributing to the Industry with Reduced Rates

Miami Lakes, FL ( RestaurantNews.com ) Foodie Communications , a full-service PR and promotions agency that specializes in the food service industry, recently announced they are prepared to offer up sizeable allotments of personal protective equipment (PPE) – such as disposable gloves, facemasks, face shields hand sanitizer, wall barriers and much more – at a substantial discount to brands in the food and beverage space.

“Restaurants have faced daily challenges during the health crisis,” said Daniel Kiper, marketing specialist of Foodie Communications. “We wanted to do our part to help keep individuals safe and restaurants operational. Providing vital and discounted personal protective equipment to companies in the food and beverage space is our way of extending much-needed assistance to our industry.”

Contact Daniel Kiper at 786-605-9239.

Foodie Communications has the backing of decades of experience in marketing, public relations, and promotions in the food and beverage arena. By leveraging its knowledge of the impactful relationships restaurants have with their customers, it serves as a one-stop-shop for restaurant marketing and public relations.

About Foodie Communications

Foodie Communications is a full-service PR and promotions agency that specializes in the restaurant and food service industries. Founded by seasoned marketing and public relations professionals, Foodie Communications is based in South Florida. For more information about Foodie Communications, visit online at www.FoodieCommunications.com .

Media Contact:

Daniel Kiper

786-605-9239

